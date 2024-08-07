Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG) Q3 Earnings: GAAP EPS Soars to $2.28, Revenue Hits $1.2 Billion, Meeting Estimates

U.S. Consumer Segment Drives Growth Amidst Challenges

40 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.2 billion, up 7% year-over-year, met estimates of $1.197 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $2.28, a significant increase from $0.77 in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Income: $132.1 million, a 202% increase from $43.7 million in the prior year.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 29.5%, up from 18.4% in the previous year, driven by lower warehousing and transportation costs.
  • U.S. Consumer Segment Sales: $1 billion, an 11% increase from the previous year, reflecting strong consumer engagement.
  • Hawthorne Segment Sales: Decreased 28% to $67.7 million, primarily due to the discontinuation of third-party distributed brands.
  • SG&A Expenses: Increased 15% to $147.9 million, mainly due to higher accruals for incentive compensation.
Article's Main Image

The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG, Financial) released its 8-K filing on July 31, 2024, reporting robust fiscal third-quarter results. The company, known as the largest provider of gardening and lawncare products in the United States, saw significant growth in its U.S. Consumer segment, despite facing challenges in its Hawthorne segment.

1818615510670143488.png

Performance Highlights

For the quarter ended June 29, 2024, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG, Financial) reported total sales of $1.2 billion, a 7% increase from $1.1 billion in the same period last year. This performance was driven by an 11% increase in U.S. Consumer net sales, which reached $1 billion. The company's GAAP earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was $2.28, while non-GAAP adjusted EPS was $2.31, nearly doubling the $1.17 reported in Q3 2023.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q3 2024 Q3 2023 % Change
Total Sales $1.2 billion $1.1 billion 7%
U.S. Consumer Sales $1 billion $0.9 billion 11%
GAAP EPS $2.28 $0.77 196%
Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS $2.31 $1.17 97%

Challenges and Segment Performance

While the U.S. Consumer segment showed strong performance, the Hawthorne segment, which supplies cannabis-growing equipment, faced a 28% decline in net sales, down to $67.7 million from $93.4 million last year. This decline was attributed to the discontinuation of third-party distributed brands. However, Hawthorne's proprietary Signature brands saw a 6% increase in sales, indicating some resilience amidst industry challenges.

Financial Achievements and Importance

The company's GAAP gross margin rate improved significantly to 29.5%, up from 18.4% in the prior year, primarily due to lower warehousing and transportation costs, lower material costs, and favorable mix. This improvement is crucial for maintaining profitability and competitiveness in the agriculture industry.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Insights

The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG, Financial) reported a GAAP net income of $132.1 million for the quarter, a substantial increase from $43.7 million in the same quarter last year. The company's balance sheet showed total assets of $3.49 billion, with a notable increase in cash and cash equivalents to $279.9 million from $27.4 million a year ago.

Commentary and Future Outlook

"Despite a sluggish start to the lawn and garden season, we successfully delivered significant POS growth, profitability, and share gains across our consumer products portfolio through the fiscal third quarter," said Jim Hagedorn, chairman, CEO, and president.

Looking ahead, the company remains optimistic about its position in Q4 and expects a strong fall season, setting a foundation for growth in fiscal 2025.

For more detailed insights and the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from The Scotts Miracle Gro Co for further details.

