WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.67 Misses Estimates, Revenue at $1.77 Billion Falls Short

WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Reports Q2 2024 Earnings

40 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $211.3 million, or $0.67 per share, down from $289.7 million, or $0.92 per share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Revenue: $1,772.0 million, falling short of analyst estimates of $1,866.32 million.
  • Operating Income: $364.8 million, compared to $425.3 million in the previous year's second quarter.
  • Electricity Retail Deliveries: Increased by 0.5% year-over-year, with residential electricity use rising by 1.4%.
  • First Half Net Income: $833.6 million, or $2.64 per share, up from $797.2 million, or $2.52 per share, in the corresponding period last year.
  • Consolidated Revenues for First Half: $4.5 billion, down $265.9 million from the first half of 2022.
  • 2024 Earnings Guidance: Reaffirmed at $4.80 to $4.90 per share, assuming normal weather for the remainder of the year.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. The company, which serves electric and gas customers in Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, reported net income of $211.3 million, or 67 cents per share, down from $289.7 million, or 92 cents per share, in the same quarter last year.

Company Overview

WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC, Financial) operates electric and gas utility businesses across Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. The company also holds a 60% stake in American Transmission Co. Its asset mix includes approximately 48% electric generation and distribution, 36% gas distribution, 10% electric transmission, and 6% unregulated renewable energy.

Performance and Challenges

WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC, Financial) reported a decline in net income for Q2 2024, with earnings per share (EPS) of 67 cents, missing the analyst estimate of 71 cents. The company's revenue for the quarter was $1,772.0 million, falling short of the estimated $1,866.32 million. Despite these challenges, the company remains optimistic about its performance for the rest of the year.

“Despite the warmest winter on record, we’re delivering solid results, and we’re firmly on track for a strong 2024,” said Scott Lauber, president and CEO. “We’re focused on the fundamentals of our business — financial discipline, customer satisfaction and operating efficiency.”

Financial Achievements

For the first six months of 2024, WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC, Financial) recorded net income of $833.6 million, or $2.64 per share, up from $797.2 million, or $2.52 per share, in the corresponding period a year ago. Consolidated revenues totaled $4.5 billion, down $265.9 million from the first half of 2023.

1818615485634342912.png

Key Financial Metrics

Below is a summary of key financial metrics from WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC, Financial)'s Q2 2024 earnings report:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Operating Revenues $1,772.0 million $1,830.0 million
Net Income $211.3 million $289.7 million
Earnings Per Share (EPS) $0.67 $0.92
Operating Income $364.8 million $425.3 million

Income Statement Highlights

WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC, Financial) reported operating revenues of $1,772.0 million for Q2 2024, down from $1,830.0 million in Q2 2023. Operating expenses were relatively stable at $1,407.2 million compared to $1,404.7 million in the same period last year. The company's operating income decreased to $364.8 million from $425.3 million in Q2 2023.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC, Financial) reported total assets of $44,582.2 million, up from $43,939.7 million at the end of 2023. The company's current liabilities decreased to $3,491.6 million from $5,114.8 million, while long-term liabilities increased to $28,696.2 million from $26,753.4 million.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the first six months of 2024 was $1,901.0 million, up from $1,754.3 million in the same period last year. However, net cash used in investing activities was $1,250.8 million, compared to $2,101.4 million in the first half of 2023.

Analysis

WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC, Financial)'s Q2 2024 earnings report highlights several challenges, including a decline in net income and revenue. However, the company has shown resilience by maintaining strong cash flow and a stable balance sheet. The reaffirmation of its 2024 earnings guidance of $4.80 to $4.90 per share indicates confidence in its future performance.

Value investors may find WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC, Financial) appealing due to its strong fundamentals and commitment to financial discipline, customer satisfaction, and operating efficiency. The company's diversified asset mix and strategic investments in renewable energy also position it well for long-term growth in the regulated utilities sector.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from WEC Energy Group Inc for further details.

