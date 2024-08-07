Spire Inc Reports Q3 Net Loss of $12.6 Million, EPS of ($0.28), Revenue Surges to $414.1 Million, Beating Estimates

Spire Inc (SR) released its 8-K filing on July 31, 2024, detailing its fiscal third-quarter results.

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Loss: $12.6 million, or ($0.28) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $21.6 million, or ($0.48) per share a year ago.
  • Revenue: $414.1 million, significantly above the estimated $262.49 million.
  • Net Economic Earnings (NEE): Loss of $4.3 million, or ($0.14) per share, compared to a loss of $18.6 million, or ($0.42) per share a year ago.
  • Gas Utility Segment: Reported a net economic loss of $11.0 million, an improvement from a loss of $12.3 million in the prior year.
  • Midstream Segment: Reported NEE of $13.9 million, a significant increase from $3.6 million in the year-ago period, driven by higher storage earnings and new contracts.
  • Guidance Update: Fiscal 2024 net economic earnings guidance range lowered to $4.15–$4.25 per share from $4.25–$4.45 per share.
  • Operational Efficiency Initiative: Launched a customer affordability initiative aimed at lowering overall costs and improving operational efficiency, with benefits expected in 2025 and 2026.
Article's Main Image

Spire Inc (SR, Financial), a public utility holding company, reported its fiscal 2024 third-quarter results, showing a net loss of $12.6 million, or ($0.28) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $21.6 million, or ($0.48) per share, a year ago. On a net economic earnings (NEE) basis, the company reported a loss of $4.3 million, or ($0.14) per share, compared to a loss of $18.6 million, or ($0.42) per share, a year ago.

Company Overview

Spire Inc is a public utility holding company with three reportable business segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas, Alabama Gas Corporation (Alagasco), and EnergySouth Inc. The Utilities businesses operations include the purchase, retail, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Missouri, Alabama, and Mississippi. The Gas Utility segment generates a majority of the company's revenue but is subject to seasonal fluctuations. The Gas Marketing segment includes Laclede Energy Resources, Inc, whose operations include the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis, and the Midstream segment includes transportation and storage of natural gas.

Performance and Challenges

Spire Inc's performance in the third quarter showed improvement across all segments. The Gas Utility segment benefitted from new rates but faced higher depreciation and bad debt expenses. Gas Marketing earnings increased due to improved transportation margins, while Midstream earnings were favorable due to new storage capacity and the inclusion of MoGas and Salt Plains.

Despite these improvements, the company lowered its fiscal 2024 net economic earnings guidance range to $4.15-$4.25 per share from $4.25-$4.45, citing lower than expected Spire Missouri margin and higher interest expenses earlier in the year.

Financial Achievements

Spire Inc's financial achievements are crucial for the Utilities - Regulated industry, where stable and predictable earnings are highly valued. The company's initiative to improve long-term customer affordability by lowering overall costs and improving operational efficiency is expected to yield benefits in 2025 and 2026.

Income Statement Highlights

Three Months Ended June 30 2024 2023
Operating Revenues $414.1 million $418.5 million
Net Loss ($12.6 million) ($21.6 million)
Net Economic (Loss) Earnings ($4.3 million) ($18.6 million)

Segment Performance

The Gas Utility segment reported a net economic loss of $11.0 million, an improvement from a loss of $12.3 million in the prior year. The Gas Marketing segment reported NEE of $1.0 million, compared to a loss of $2.5 million in the prior year. The Midstream segment reported NEE of $13.9 million, up from $3.6 million in the year-ago period.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Spire Inc's balance sheet showed total assets of $10.71 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to $10.31 billion as of September 30, 2023. The company's net utility plant increased to $6.10 billion from $5.78 billion over the same period.

Commentary

"Our results improved for the third quarter across all segments, and we maintained strong operational performance," said Steve Lindsey, president and chief executive officer of Spire. "This quarter, we launched a customer affordability initiative expected to lower our overall costs and improve operational efficiency, with realized benefits anticipated in 2025 and 2026."

Analysis

Spire Inc's third-quarter results indicate a positive trend in reducing losses and improving segment performance. The company's strategic initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and customer affordability are expected to provide long-term benefits. However, the lowered earnings guidance reflects ongoing challenges, including higher interest expenses and lower margins in certain segments.

For more detailed information, please refer to Spire Inc's 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Spire Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.