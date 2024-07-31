On July 31, 2024, Columbia Financial Inc (CLBK, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Columbia Financial Inc is a federally chartered savings bank that serves the financial needs of depositors and the local community as a community-minded, customer service-focused institution. It offers traditional financial services to businesses and consumers.

Performance Overview

Columbia Financial Inc (CLBK, Financial) reported net income of $4.5 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. This marks a significant increase from the $1.7 million, or $0.02 per share, reported for the same period in 2023. The results met analyst estimates of $0.04 earnings per share and $43.80 million in revenue.

For the six months ended June 30, 2024, the company reported net income of $3.4 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to $20.4 million, or $0.20 per share, for the same period in 2023. The decrease in net income for the six-month period was primarily due to lower net interest income and higher provisions for credit losses.

Key Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Columbia Financial Inc (CLBK, Financial) achieved several financial milestones:

Net interest income for Q2 2024 was $44.1 million, a decrease of $7.1 million from Q2 2023, primarily due to a $24.2 million increase in interest expense on deposits and borrowings.

Non-interest income increased by $9.7 million, mainly due to the absence of a $9.6 million loss on securities transactions recorded in Q2 2023.

Non-interest expense decreased by $1.4 million, driven by a reduction in compensation and employee benefits expense.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Net Income $4.5 million $1.7 million Earnings Per Share $0.04 $0.02 Net Interest Income $44.1 million $51.2 million Non-Interest Income $9.2 million $(546,000) Non-Interest Expense $46.2 million $47.6 million

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Total assets increased by $118.0 million to $10.8 billion as of June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily driven by a rise in debt securities available for sale and other assets. However, loans receivable, net, decreased by $57.5 million.

Non-performing loans totaled $25.3 million, or 0.33% of total gross loans, up from $12.6 million, or 0.16%, at the end of 2023. The increase was mainly due to higher non-performing commercial real estate and business loans.

Commentary and Future Outlook

"The second quarter results showed improvement over the first quarter despite continuing pressure on funding costs. Our net interest margin increased 6 basis points over the first quarter of 2024 and we believe net interest margin expansion and expense management will improve earnings on a go forward basis," said Mr. Thomas J. Kemly, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Columbia Financial Inc (CLBK, Financial) continues to maintain a strong liquidity and capital position, with a stable, diversified deposit base and abundant liquidity. The company also expanded its presence in southern New Jersey by opening a new branch in Camden during the quarter.

