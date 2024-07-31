SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $0.25 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $470.9M Exceeds Expectations

Revenue Falls Short of Expectations Amid Lower Sales Volumes

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $23.3 million for Q2 2024, up from $22.0 million in the same period last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.25 per diluted share, compared to $0.24 per diluted share in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: $470.9 million, exceeded analyst estimates of $410.35 million, primarily due to lower blast coke sales volumes and lower coal prices.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $63.5 million, down from $74.0 million in Q2 2023, impacted by lower sales volumes and pricing in the Domestic Coke segment.
  • Dividend Increase: Quarterly dividend increased by 20% to 12 cents per share, effective from the next payment on September 3rd.
  • Logistics Segment: Revenues increased to $20.2 million from $19.7 million in Q2 2023, with tons handled rising to 5.98 million from 5.19 million.
  • 2024 Outlook: Positioned to achieve the high end of full-year Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $240 million to $255 million.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. SunCoke Energy Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas, with segments in Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The company provides metallurgical and thermal coal, along with handling and mixing services for various industries.

Performance Overview

SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC, Financial) reported a net income of $23.3 million for Q2 2024, up from $22.0 million in the same period last year. Net income attributable to SXC was $21.5 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.22 per share. However, revenue fell to $470.9 million, missing the estimated $510.35 million and down from $534.4 million in Q2 2023.

1818630527079575552.png

Key Financial Achievements

Despite the revenue shortfall, SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC, Financial) achieved several financial milestones. The company increased its quarterly dividend by 20% to 12 cents per share, reflecting confidence in its cash flow and future earnings potential. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $63.5 million, although this was a decrease from the record $74.0 million in Q2 2023.

Our cokemaking and logistics segments continued to perform well during the second quarter. Our domestic coke plants continued running at full capacity, and our logistics segment continued to deliver strong results, handling 6 million tons during the quarter," said Katherine Gates, President and CEO of SunCoke Energy, Inc.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Revenues $470.9 million $534.4 million $(63.5) million
Net Income Attributable to SXC $21.5 million $20.4 million $1.1 million
Adjusted EBITDA $63.5 million $74.0 million $(10.5) million

Segment Performance

In the Domestic Coke segment, revenues decreased by $64.3 million to $441.6 million, primarily due to lower blast coke sales volumes and lower coal-to-coke yields. Adjusted EBITDA for this segment also fell by $10.3 million to $57.9 million.

The Logistics segment saw a modest increase in revenues and Adjusted EBITDA, both rising by $0.5 million to $20.2 million and $12.2 million, respectively. This was driven by higher transloading volumes at domestic logistics terminals.

Brazil Coke remained stable with revenues of $9.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $2.5 million, consistent with the prior year period.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC, Financial) ended the quarter with $81.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, down from $140.1 million at the end of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to capital expenditures and dividend payments. The company’s total assets stood at $1,657.5 million, with total liabilities of $990.8 million.

Analysis and Outlook

SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC, Financial) continues to demonstrate resilience in its core operations, particularly in the Domestic Coke and Logistics segments. The increase in net income and dividends highlights the company's strong cash flow management. However, the decline in revenues and Adjusted EBITDA indicates challenges in sales volumes and pricing, which could impact future performance.

Overall, SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC, Financial) remains well-positioned to achieve the high end of its full-year 2024 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $240 million to $255 million, supported by robust operational performance and strategic financial management.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from SunCoke Energy Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.