Graham Holdings Co (GHC) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $1.19 Billion, EPS at -$4.79

Mixed Results Highlight Growth in Education and Healthcare, Challenges in Broadcasting and Manufacturing

Summary
  • Revenue: $1,185.3 million for Q2 2024, up 7% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $1,167.80 million.
  • Net Loss: $21.0 million ($4.79 per share) for Q2 2024, compared to net income of $122.8 million ($25.89 per share) in Q2 2023.
  • Operating Income: $25.9 million for Q2 2024, down 55% from $58.1 million in Q2 2023, impacted by impairment charges and declines in certain segments.
  • Adjusted Operating Cash Flow: $98.5 million for Q2 2024, a slight decrease from $100.0 million in Q2 2023.
  • Capital Expenditures: $20.8 million for Q2 2024, compared to $22.5 million in Q2 2023.
  • Marketable Equity Securities Gains: $19.6 million in net gains for Q2 2024, down from $78.6 million in Q2 2023.
  • Debt and Cash: $834.8 million in borrowings and $1,009.6 million in cash, marketable equity securities, and other investments as of June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Graham Holdings Co (GHC, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for the second quarter and first six months of 2024. Graham Holdings Co. is a diversified education and media company made up of subsidiaries. Firm operations include educational services; television broadcasting; online, print, and local news; home health and hospice care; and manufacturing. The Company segments into the following seven reportable segments: Kaplan International, Higher Education, Supplemental Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Automotive. The majority of revenue comes from the Kaplan International segment, which includes higher education, test preparation, language instruction, and professional training. A large portion of company revenue also comes from the television broadcasting segment through advertising.

1818630572059291648.png

Performance Overview

Graham Holdings Co (GHC, Financial) reported revenue of $1,185.3 million for Q2 2024, a 7% increase from $1,105.0 million in Q2 2023, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1,167.80 million. However, operating income declined significantly to $25.9 million from $58.1 million in the same period last year. This decline was primarily due to goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges at World of Good Brands (WGB) and performance declines in television broadcasting, manufacturing, and other businesses.

Key Financial Achievements

Despite challenges, Graham Holdings Co (GHC, Financial) saw revenue growth in several segments. The education segment, which is the largest revenue contributor, grew by 5% to $422.9 million. The healthcare and automotive segments also showed strong performance, with revenues increasing by 30% and 18%, respectively. These achievements are crucial as they highlight the company's ability to grow in its core and emerging sectors.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Operating Revenues $1,185.3 million $1,105.0 million 7%
Operating Income $25.9 million $58.1 million (55%)
Net (Loss) Income $(18.8) million $124.2 million (115%)
Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $(21.0) million $122.8 million (117%)

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Graham Holdings Co (GHC, Financial) had $834.8 million in borrowings with an average interest rate of 6.4%, and cash, marketable equity securities, and other investments totaling $1,009.6 million. The company reported adjusted operating cash flow (non-GAAP) of $98.5 million for Q2 2024, slightly down from $100.0 million in Q2 2023. Capital expenditures were $20.8 million for Q2 2024, compared to $22.5 million in the same period last year.

Challenges and Analysis

The decline in operating income and net income is a significant concern, primarily driven by impairment charges and underperformance in key segments like television broadcasting and manufacturing. These challenges could impact the company's profitability and growth prospects if not addressed effectively. However, the growth in the education and healthcare segments provides a positive outlook, indicating potential areas for future expansion and revenue generation.

Overall, while Graham Holdings Co (GHC, Financial) has shown resilience in certain segments, the company faces notable challenges that need strategic attention. Investors will be keen to see how the company navigates these hurdles in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Graham Holdings Co for further details.

