Dentsply Sirona Inc. Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.49 Beats Estimates, Revenue Misses at $984 Million

Company Revises Full-Year Outlook Amidst Transformation Efforts

24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: $984 million, decreased by 4.2% year-over-year, falling short of the estimated $995.67 million.
  • GAAP Net Loss: ($4) million or ($0.02) per share, compared to net income of $86 million or $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Margin: 51.9%, down from 53.5% in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $208 million, significantly up from $104 million in the prior year, driven by favorable timing of cash collections and a foreign tax refund.
  • Stock Repurchase: $150 million of common stock repurchased in Q2 2024, with an additional $100 million expected in Q3 2024.
  • Revised FY24 Outlook: Organic sales expected to be down (1%) to flat, with adjusted EPS projected between $1.96 and $2.02.
  • Transformation Plan: Second phase expected to reduce annualized operating expenses by $80 to $100 million over 12 to 18 months.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Dentsply Sirona, one of the world's largest manufacturers of dental equipment and supplies, reported a net sales decrease of 4.2% year-over-year to $984 million, missing the analyst estimate of $995.67 million. However, the company posted an adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.31.

1818630550618009600.png

Company Overview

Dentsply Sirona is a leading manufacturer of dental equipment and supplies, formed from the 2016 merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems. The company offers a wide portfolio of dental consumables, lab products, CAD/CAM and imaging technology, medical devices, and specialty products in orthodontics, endodontics, and implantation. It distributes its products through third-party distributors and directly to labs, offices, and consumers.

Performance and Challenges

The company's net sales for Q2 2024 were $984 million, a 4.2% decrease from the same period last year. Organic sales also declined by 2.3%. The net loss for the quarter was $4 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to a net income of $86 million, or $0.40 per share, in Q2 2023. The decline in sales was primarily attributed to lower demand in the Connected Technology Solutions segment due to ongoing macroeconomic and competitive pressures.

“Our second quarter results were unfavorably impacted by lower demand in our Connected Technology Solutions segment due to continued macroeconomic and competitive pressures. Despite this, we were pleased to deliver growth in three of our four segments,” said Simon Campion, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Dentsply Sirona achieved an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.5% and an adjusted EPS of $0.49. The company also repurchased $150 million of its common stock in Q2 2024 and plans to repurchase an additional $100 million in Q3 2024. These financial achievements are crucial for maintaining investor confidence and supporting the company's long-term growth strategy.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 YoY Change
Net Sales $984 million $1,028 million (4.2%)
Gross Profit $511 million $550 million (7.1%)
Gross Margin 51.9% 53.5% -
Net (Loss) Income ($4) million $86 million NM
Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share ($0.02) $0.40 NM

Analysis and Outlook

Dentsply Sirona's performance in Q2 2024 highlights the challenges posed by macroeconomic conditions and competitive pressures. However, the company's ability to achieve growth in three of its four segments and its proactive measures, such as stock repurchases and cost-saving initiatives, indicate a strategic approach to navigating these challenges.

The company has revised its full-year 2024 outlook, now expecting organic sales to be down 1% to flat, compared to the previous estimate of flat to up 1.5%. Adjusted EPS is projected to be in the range of $1.96 to $2.02, down from the previous range of $2.00 to $2.10. The second phase of the company's transformation plan aims to reduce annualized operating expenses by $80 to $100 million over the next 12 to 18 months.

“The second phase of our transformation allows us to both fund reinvestment in our business to better position us to drive profitable growth and contribute to our 2026 adjusted EPS target,” added Simon Campion.

For more detailed information, please refer to the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Dentsply Sirona Inc for further details.

