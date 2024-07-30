Jul 30, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Jose Manuel Entrecanales Domecq - Acciona SA - Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Acciona's first half results presentation for the year 2024. As usual, we will start with Acciona Energias and then we'll follow on to Acciona results as a whole. On the table on my right, Rafael Mateo, CEO of Acciona Energias. To his right for Jose Entrecanales, Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer at Acciona Energias. And to my left JosÃ© Ãngel Tejero, Chief Financial and Sustainability Officer at Acciona SA.



global commitment to climate action is unquestionable despite slower than necessary. We are, however, advancing towards building a net zero economy. Fossil fuel consumption declining, peak oil expected to happen within this decade, a consistent reduction in global emissions and renewables accounting for more than one-third of global generation by early as next year.



However, like all transformations, the energy transition is not linear and it has cycles. Some of them like the one we have been through involve challenges that