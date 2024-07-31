NorthWestern Energy Group Inc Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.52, Revenue at $319.9 Million, Beats Estimates

Company Reports GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.52, Missing Analyst Estimates of $0.55

44 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP EPS: Reported diluted earnings per share of $0.52 for Q2 2024, up from $0.32 in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: Achieved $319.9 million in Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $310.40 million and up from $290.5 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net Income: Increased to $31.7 million for Q2 2024, compared to $19.1 million in Q2 2023.
  • Utility Margin: Improved to $243.4 million in Q2 2024, a 9.2% increase from $222.9 million in Q2 2023.
  • Operating Income: Rose to $61.6 million in Q2 2024, up from $45.6 million in Q2 2023.
  • Dividend: Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share, payable on September 30, 2024.
  • Capital Investment Plan: Affirmed a $500 million capital investment plan for 2024.
On July 31, 2024, NorthWestern Energy Group Inc (NWE, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, reporting a GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52, missing the analyst estimate of $0.55. The company also reported a net income of $31.7 million for the quarter, compared to $19.1 million in the same period last year.

Company Overview

NorthWestern Energy Group Inc provides electricity and natural gas services in the Upper Midwest and Northwest of the U.S., specifically in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Yellowstone National Park. The company's primary segments include Electric utility operations, which involve the generation, purchase, transmission, and distribution of electricity, and Natural Gas utility operations, which cover the production, purchase, transmission, storage, and distribution of natural gas. The company uses a mix of thermal, wind, hydro, and renewable energy sources to generate power, with the majority of its revenue derived from the Electric utility operations segment.

Performance and Challenges

The increase in net income was primarily driven by new base rates in Montana and South Dakota, electric transmission revenues, Montana property tax tracker collections, and higher electric and natural gas retail volumes. However, these gains were partially offset by a less favorable Qualifying Facility (QF) liability adjustment, non-recoverable Montana electric supply costs, depreciation, operating, administrative, and general costs, and interest expenses.

Financial Achievements

NorthWestern Energy Group Inc's financial achievements this quarter are significant for the Utilities - Regulated industry. The company reported an adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.35 for the same period in 2023. This improvement underscores the company's ability to manage costs and increase revenues effectively.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Operating Revenues $319.9 million $290.5 million
Net Income $31.7 million $19.1 million
Diluted EPS $0.52 $0.32

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, NorthWestern Energy Group Inc reported total net liquidity of approximately $393.4 million, including $6.4 million in cash and $387.0 million in revolving credit facility availability. This compares to total net liquidity of $366.8 million as of June 30, 2023.

Company Updates and Strategic Transactions

NorthWestern Energy Group Inc announced two strategic transactions: the acquisition of Energy West Montana’s natural gas distribution system and Puget Sound Energy’s 370 megawatt ownership in Colstrip at no cost. These acquisitions are expected to enhance the company's infrastructure and service capabilities.

Regulatory Updates and Future Outlook

The company has filed rate reviews in all three of its service territories to continue making critical infrastructure investments. NorthWestern Energy Group Inc affirmed its 2024 earnings guidance of $3.42 - $3.62 per diluted share and its $500 million capital investment plan. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share, payable on September 30, 2024.

Conclusion

NorthWestern Energy Group Inc's Q2 2024 financial results demonstrate solid earnings growth and strategic positioning for future success. The company's ability to manage operational challenges effectively highlights its commitment to providing reliable and sustainable energy services.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from NorthWestern Energy Group Inc for further details.

