What's Driving Caesars Entertainment Inc's Surprising 12% Stock Rally?

19 minutes ago

Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR, Financial) has recently demonstrated a robust performance in the stock market, with a notable 16.95% gain over the past week and an 11.70% increase over the last three months. Currently, the stock is trading at $40.53, with a market capitalization of $8.76 billion. According to GuruFocus, the GF Value of Caesars is pegged at $52.06, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued. This is a shift from three months ago when it was considered a possible value trap, indicating a significant improvement in investor perception and market performance.

Overview of Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Inc, a prominent name in the Travel & Leisure industry, operates around 50 domestic gaming properties. The company has seen considerable growth, especially following its acquisition by Eldorado in 2020. This merger significantly expanded its U.S. presence, doubling its portfolio of properties. Caesars owns several well-known brands including Caesars, Harrah's, and Tropicana, and also manages digital assets like the U.S. segment of William Hill, a sports betting platform. The strategic expansions and acquisitions over the years have fortified its market presence across both physical and digital platforms.

1818666948549046272.png

Assessing Profitability

Caesars Entertainment scores a high Profitability Rank of 8/10, indicating robust profitability within its industry. The company's Operating Margin stands at 21.21%, which is superior to 83.43% of its peers. Its Return on Equity (ROE) is impressive at 17.60%, and its Return on Assets (ROA) is 2.29%, reflecting strong returns on equity and assets respectively. However, its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is at -3154.68%, which, despite being better than 0.12% of its peers, is a potential area of concern. Over the past decade, Caesars has been profitable in 6 out of 10 years, showcasing its ability to sustain profitability over time.

1818667053469560832.png

Growth Trajectory

The company's Growth Rank is an impressive 9/10, reflecting strong historical growth metrics. The 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 24.10%, and the 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 16.60%, both metrics significantly outperforming industry averages. This sustained growth trajectory underscores Caesars' effective expansion and operational strategies, which have evidently resonated well within the competitive landscape of the Travel & Leisure industry.

1818667150110519296.png

Notable Shareholders

Caesars' stock is held by several prominent investors, which adds a layer of credibility to its market standing. David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio) holds about 2,300,000 shares, constituting 1.06% of the shares outstanding. Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) hold 813,480 and 256,261 shares, representing 0.38% and 0.12% of the shares outstanding, respectively. Their investment positions reflect a strong vote of confidence in the company's future prospects.

Competitive Analysis

In comparison to its peers, Caesars stands strong. Vail Resorts Inc (MTN, Financial) has a market cap of $6.89 billion, Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN, Financial) is valued at $9.33 billion, and Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD, Financial) at $5.79 billion. These companies, like Caesars, are significant players in the Travel & Leisure industry, but Caesars' recent performance and strategic positioning provide it with a competitive edge.

Conclusion

In summary, Caesars Entertainment Inc's recent market performance, strong profitability metrics, and sustained growth rates highlight its robust position in the industry. The company's strategic acquisitions and expansion into digital assets have diversified its revenue streams and strengthened its market presence. With significant investments from notable shareholders and a competitive edge over its closest rivals, Caesars is well-positioned for future growth, making it an attractive option for investors looking for exposure in the Travel & Leisure sector.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Disclaimers
