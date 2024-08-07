Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial) is set to release its Q3 2024 earnings on Aug 1, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q3 2024 revenue is $84.53 billion, and the earnings are expected to come in at $1.35 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $387.96 billion and the earnings are expected to be $6.61 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found here.

Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial) Estimate Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Apple Inc (AAPL) for the full year 2024 have increased from $385.73 billion to $387.96 billion. For 2025, revenue estimates have risen from $411.64 billion to $417.73 billion. Earnings estimates for the full year 2024 have also been revised upward from $6.52 per share to $6.61 per share, and for 2025, from $7.15 per share to $7.35 per share.

Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, Apple Inc's (AAPL) actual revenue was $90.75 billion, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $90.01 billion by 0.82%. Apple Inc's (AAPL) actual earnings were $1.53 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $1.50 per share by 2%. After releasing the results, Apple Inc (AAPL) was up by 5.98% in one day.

Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 37 analysts, the average target price for Apple Inc (AAPL) is $226.88 with a high estimate of $300 and a low estimate of $170. The average target implies an upside of 1.97% from the current price of $222.50.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial) in one year is $193.13, suggesting a downside of -13.2% from the current price of $222.50.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 45 brokerage firms, Apple Inc's (AAPL, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.0, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.