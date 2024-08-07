Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 1, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $5.77 billion, and the earnings are expected to come in at $37.93 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $23.18 billion and the earnings are expected to be $175.68 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found here.

Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG, Financial) Estimate Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) for the full year 2024 have increased from $23.14 billion to $23.18 billion, and for 2025, they have risen from $25.19 billion to $25.22 billion. Earnings estimates have also seen an upward revision, increasing from $168.26 per share to $175.69 per share for the full year 2024, and from $197.26 per share to $202.99 per share for 2025.

Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, Booking Holdings Inc's (BKNG) actual revenue was $4.42 billion, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $4.25 billion by 3.79%. Booking Holdings Inc's (BKNG) actual earnings were $22.37 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $12.44 per share by 79.81%. After releasing the results, Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) was up by 3.01% in one day.

Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 30 analysts, the average target price for Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) is $4,192.39 with a high estimate of $4,900 and a low estimate of $3,497. The average target implies an upside of 12.08% from the current price of $3,740.47.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG, Financial) in one year is $4,385.29, suggesting an upside of 17.24% from the current price of $3,740.47.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 36 brokerage firms, Booking Holdings Inc's (BKNG, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.1, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

