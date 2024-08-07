The Cigna Group (CI, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 1, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $58.33 billion, and the earnings are expected to come in at $5.28 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $235.51 billion and the earnings are expected to be $18.19 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found here.

The Cigna Group (CI, Financial) Estimate Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for The Cigna Group (CI) for the full year 2024 have declined from $235.52 billion to $235.51 billion. For 2025, the estimates have increased from $245.15 billion to $246.83 billion. Earnings estimates for The Cigna Group (CI) for the full year 2024 have declined from $23.64 per share to $18.19 per share. For 2025, the estimates have declined from $27.02 per share to $26.50 per share.

The Cigna Group (CI, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, The Cigna Group's (CI) actual revenue was $57.26 billion, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $56.52 billion by 1.31%. The Cigna Group's (CI) actual earnings were -$0.97 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of $5.02 per share by -119.32%. After releasing the results, The Cigna Group (CI) was down by -3.55% in one day.

The Cigna Group (CI, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 23 analysts, the average target price for The Cigna Group (CI) is $393.25 with a high estimate of $420 and a low estimate of $349. The average target implies an upside of 11.81% from the current price of $351.70.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for The Cigna Group (CI, Financial) in one year is $414.39, suggesting an upside of 17.83% from the current price of $351.70.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 26 brokerage firms, The Cigna Group's (CI, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 1.8, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

