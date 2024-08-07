Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX, Financial) is set to release its Q3 2024 earnings on August 1, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q3 2024 revenue is $5,076.42 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $1.84 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $20.23 billion and the earnings are expected to be $7.16 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found here.

Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX, Financial) Estimate Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) for the full year 2024 have declined from $20.29 billion to $20.23 billion, and for 2025 from $21.48 billion to $21.45 billion. Earnings estimates have shown mixed trends, with an increase from $6.73 per share to $7.16 per share for the full year 2024, while for 2025, they declined from $8.29 per share to $7.90 per share.

Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, Becton Dickinson & Co's (BDX) actual revenue was $5.05 billion, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $5.04 billion by 0.14%. Becton Dickinson & Co's (BDX) actual earnings were $1.85 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $1.63 per share by 13.5%. After releasing the results, Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) was up by 2.84% in one day.

Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 15 analysts, the average target price for Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) is $275.33 with a high estimate of $315 and a low estimate of $240. The average target implies an upside of 14.75% from the current price of $239.95.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX, Financial) in one year is $280.14, suggesting an upside of 16.75% from the current price of $239.95.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 18 brokerage firms, Becton Dickinson & Co's (BDX, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 1.9, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

