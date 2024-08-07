Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD, Financial) is set to release its Q3 2024 earnings on Aug 1, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q3 2024 revenue is $3,035.19 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $3.06 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $12,298.70 million and the earnings are expected to be $12.05 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found here.

Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD, Financial) Estimate Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) for the full year 2024 have declined from $12,464.98 million to $12,298.70 million, and for 2025 from $13,386.98 million to $13,162.78 million. During the same period, earnings estimates have increased for the full year 2024 from $11.95 per share to $12.05 per share, and for 2025 from $13.28 per share to $13.33 per share.

Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of 2024-03-31, Air Products & Chemicals Inc's (APD) actual revenue was $2,930.20 million, which missed analysts' revenue expectations of $3,047.14 million by -3.84%. Air Products & Chemicals Inc's (APD) actual earnings were $2.57 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of $2.74 per share by -6.14%. After releasing the results, Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) was down by -0.75% in one day.

Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 21 analysts, the average target price for Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) is $281.80 with a high estimate of $355 and a low estimate of $210. The average target implies an upside of 5.59% from the current price of $266.87.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD, Financial) in one year is $288.13, suggesting an upside of 7.97% from the current price of $266.87.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 25 brokerage firms, Air Products & Chemicals Inc's (APD, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.4, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

