What To Expect From Moderna Inc (MRNA) Q2 2024 Earnings

Moderna Inc (MRNA, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 1, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $132.18 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at -$3.36 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $4.15 billion and the earnings are expected to be -$7.11 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found here.

Moderna Inc (MRNA, Financial) Estimate Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Moderna Inc (MRNA) for the full year 2024 have declined from $4.19 billion to $4.15 billion, and for 2025, from $4.72 billion to $4.70 billion. Earnings estimates have seen an increase from -$7.21 per share to -$7.11 per share for the full year 2024, while for 2025, they have declined from -$5.32 per share to -$5.39 per share.

Moderna Inc (MRNA, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, Moderna Inc's (MRNA) actual revenue was $167 million, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $97.50 million by 71.28%. Moderna Inc's (MRNA) actual earnings were -$3.07 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of -$3.55 per share by 13.45%. After releasing the results, Moderna Inc (MRNA) was up by 12.68% in one day.

Moderna Inc (MRNA, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 19 analysts, the average target price for Moderna Inc (MRNA) is $145.20 with a high estimate of $310 and a low estimate of $62. The average target implies an upside of 19.72% from the current price of $121.28.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Moderna Inc (MRNA, Financial) in one year is $44.77, suggesting a downside of -63.09% from the current price of $121.28.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 25 brokerage firms, Moderna Inc's (MRNA, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.6, indicating a "Hold" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

