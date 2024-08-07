Earnings To Watch: Allstate Corp (ALL) Reports Q2 2024 Result

Allstate Corp (ALL, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 1, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $13.99 billion, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.80 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $55.85 billion and the earnings are expected to be $13.05 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found here.

Allstate Corp (ALL, Financial) Estimate Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Allstate Corp (ALL) for the full year 2024 have increased from $55.07 billion to $55.85 billion, and for 2025 from $60.95 billion to $61.84 billion. Earnings estimates have shown mixed trends; for 2024, they have declined from $13.47 per share to $13.05 per share, while for 2025, they have risen from $17.22 per share to $17.37 per share.

Allstate Corp (ALL, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, Allstate Corp's (ALL) actual revenue was $13.18 billion, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $12.88 billion by 2.39%. Allstate Corp's (ALL) actual earnings were $4.46 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $4.01 per share by 11.11%. After releasing the results, Allstate Corp (ALL) was down by -1.39% in one day.

Allstate Corp (ALL, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 16 analysts, the average target price for Allstate Corp (ALL) is $189.50 with a high estimate of $213 and a low estimate of $141. The average target implies an upside of 9.96% from the current price of $172.33.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Allstate Corp (ALL, Financial) in one year is $162.18, suggesting a downside of -5.89% from the current price of $172.33.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 22 brokerage firms, Allstate Corp's (ALL, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.0, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

