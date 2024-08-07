The Hershey Co (HSY, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 1, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $2,305.65 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $1.26 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $11.43 billion and the earnings are expected to be $9.78 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found here.

The Hershey Co (HSY, Financial) Estimate Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for The Hershey Co (HSY) for the full year 2024 have declined from $11.48 billion to $11.43 billion, and for 2025 from $11.91 billion to $11.83 billion. During the same period, earnings estimates for 2024 have increased from $9.40 per share to $9.78 per share, while for 2025, they have declined from $9.93 per share to $9.68 per share.

The Hershey Co (HSY, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, The Hershey Co's (HSY) actual revenue was $3,252.75 million, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $3,112.25 million by 4.51%. The Hershey Co's (HSY) actual earnings were $3.89 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $2.75 per share by 41.25%. After releasing the results, The Hershey Co (HSY) was up by 1.04% in one day.

The Hershey Co (HSY, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 21 analysts, the average target price for The Hershey Co (HSY) is $204.48 with a high estimate of $239 and a low estimate of $179. The average target implies an upside of 4.33% from the current price of $196.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for The Hershey Co (HSY, Financial) in one year is $260.78, suggesting an upside of 33.05% from the current price of $196.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 24 brokerage firms, The Hershey Co's (HSY, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.7, indicating a "Hold" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.