Earnings To Watch: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Reports Q2 2024 Result

Xcel Energy Inc (XEL, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 1, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $3,286.62 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.57 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $14.96 billion and the earnings are expected to be $3.56 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found here.

Xcel Energy Inc (XEL, Financial) Estimate Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) have seen adjustments, with the full year 2024 forecast decreasing from $15.10 billion to $14.96 billion, and the 2025 forecast reducing from $15.86 billion to $15.77 billion. Earnings estimates have also been revised; for the full year 2024, it has slightly decreased from $3.57 per share to $3.56 per share, while for 2025, it has increased from $3.82 per share to $3.83 per share.

Xcel Energy Inc (XEL, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of 2024-03-31, Xcel Energy Inc's (XEL) actual revenue was $3.65 billion, which missed analysts' revenue expectations of $4.13 billion by -11.61%. Xcel Energy Inc's (XEL) actual earnings were $0.88 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $0.80 per share by 10%. After releasing the results, Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) was down by -1.91% in one day.

Xcel Energy Inc (XEL, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 14 analysts, the average target price for Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) is $63.38 with a high estimate of $72 and a low estimate of $57. The average target implies an upside of 8.57% from the current price of $58.38.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Xcel Energy Inc (XEL, Financial) in one year is $71.9, suggesting an upside of 23.16% from the current price of $58.38.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 17 brokerage firms, Xcel Energy Inc's (XEL, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.4, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.