On July 30, 2024, Nicholas Westfall, Executive Vice President of Chemed Corp (CHE, Financial), sold 2,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 5,990 shares of Chemed Corp.

Chemed Corp operates through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, VITAS Healthcare Corporation and Roto-Rooter. VITAS is a provider of end-of-life care services, and Roto-Rooter is a leading provider of plumbing, drain cleaning, and water cleanup services.

Over the past year, Nicholas Westfall has engaged in the sale of 2,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction reflects a continuation of the insider's selling trend.

The broader insider transaction history for Chemed Corp shows a pattern of more sales than purchases. Over the past year, there have been 16 insider sales and no insider buys.

On the date of the sale, shares of Chemed Corp were priced at $561.58, resulting in a market cap of approximately $8.51 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 28.78, which is above both the industry median of 24.385 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, Chemed Corp is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1. The GF Value of $562.81 is very close to the current trading price, suggesting that the stock is priced appropriately given its earnings outlook and historical trading multiples.

This insider sale comes at a time when the stock is perceived as fairly valued based on comprehensive financial analysis and market performance indicators.

