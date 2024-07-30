DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Strategic Expansions

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) reports a 17% year-over-year revenue increase and significant advancements in social and CTV measurement.

Summary
  • Revenue: $156 million, a 17% year-over-year increase.
  • Gross Margin: 83%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $47 million, representing a 30% margin.
  • Net Cash from Operating Activities: $36 million.
  • Social Measurement Revenue: 44% year-over-year growth.
  • CTV Measurement Impression Volumes: 55% year-over-year growth.
  • Supply Side Revenue: 26% year-over-year growth.
  • Activation Revenue: 12% year-over-year increase.
  • International Measurement Revenue: 29% year-over-year increase.
  • Cash on Hand: $256 million, with total cash and short-term investments at $339 million.
  • Share Repurchases: 1.4 million shares for $25 million in Q2, with an additional 1.3 million shares for $25 million post-quarter.
  • Third Quarter Revenue Guidance: $167 million to $171 million.
  • Third Quarter Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: $49 million to $53 million.
  • Full Year 2024 Revenue Guidance: $667 million to $675 million.
  • Full Year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance: $206 million to $214 million.
Release Date: July 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV, Financial) achieved the high end of its revenue guidance and significantly exceeded profitability and cash flow expectations.
  • Second quarter revenue grew by 17% year-over-year to $156 million, with double-digit revenue growth across all three lines: activation, measurement, and supply side.
  • Gross margin reached 83%, and adjusted EBITDA was $47 million, representing a 30% adjusted EBITDA margin.
  • The company saw significant growth in social measurement revenue, which increased by 44% year-over-year, driven by short-form video on platforms like TikTok, Meta reels, and YouTube shorts.
  • DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) expanded its global footprint, with more impressions measured outside North America than within for the first time in its history.

Negative Points

  • Measure transaction fees (MTF) declined by 5% year-over-year due to product and geographic mix.
  • Premium price activation represented a smaller portion of total revenue compared to the prior year period.
  • The company noted a slow start in retail and CPG advertisers who are heavy users of ABS, impacting ABS growth in the second quarter.
  • Despite the positive outlook, the company has not factored any meaningful incremental revenue from increased adoption of its measurement solution on Meta for the second half of the year.
  • The company anticipates that the revenue impact from new opportunities, such as former Moat customers, will primarily kick in during early 2025 due to the time required for onboarding and ramp-up.

Q & A Highlights

Q: With Moat exiting the market, how much of their business do you think is still up for grabs, and how many of the new logos you added came from them?
A: We've already made significant traction against many of Moat's customers, including Pepsi, Ulta, and AB InBev. There are still many customers in play, both advertisers and platforms, and we expect to close many of these opportunities by Q4, with the revenue impact kicking in early 2025. (Mark Zagorski, CEO)

Q: Can you talk about the level of adoption of brand safety and suitability within the Meta news feed?
A: We've added over 30 new advertisers who had not worked with us on Meta before, including AB InBev, Best Buy, and J&J. These need to scale up over time, but we are following our plan to onboard new partners and upsell them over time. (Mark Zagorski, CEO)

Q: How do you think about the building momentum around revenue as you execute against partnerships brought into the ecosystem over the last 12 to 18 months?
A: We've invested in CTV solutions, expanded our social footprint, and developed AI technology. These investments are now driving growth, and we expect continued momentum from new customers and greenfield opportunities. (Mark Zagorski, CEO)

Q: Could you drill down on Scibids? What's the conversion rate after they try it, and are you getting paid as a percent of ad revenue?
A: Scibids is an additive upsell sold as a percentage of media. It remains separate from our core bundle, allowing us to engage with large brands that may work with our competitors. (Mark Zagorski, CEO)

Q: Your costs are projected to grow faster than your revenue this year. Can you talk about your cost philosophy?
A: We are investing in areas where we can accelerate market share. Despite higher costs, we are achieving margins above 30% and have invested in AI and machine learning to drive higher gross margins. (Nicola Allais, CFO)

Q: Does increasing video impressions impact volume to the point where it might have a net negative impact?
A: More inventory is flooding the market, leading to higher volumes and slightly lower CPMs. This dynamic benefits volume-driven businesses like ours, and we saw 55% growth in CTV measurement impression volumes. (Mark Zagorski, CEO)

Q: Can you give us a sense of the scale of the retail media network opportunity?
A: Our retail media supply side solutions delivered over 50% revenue growth. We provide comprehensive solutions to retail media platforms, ensuring fraud protection and brand safety. This growth is sustainable and expected to continue. (Mark Zagorski, CEO)

Q: ABS further slowed in Q2. Is there any additional pressure or anything else to call out?
A: The slowdown was driven by a cohort of six heavy ABS spenders. However, we have seen upsells and activations with new customers, which should help improve ABS growth moving forward. (Mark Zagorski, CEO)

Q: How much has the Moat withdrawal impacted the competitive landscape?
A: The withdrawal accelerated discussions with many of their customers. We are in the midst of dozens of RFPs, and while it opened the door to smaller competitors, our broad-based differentiated solution set positions us well to win these opportunities. (Mark Zagorski, CEO)

Q: Can you update us on the Scibids integration?
A: We are well on our way with the integration, having integrated sales, technology, and operational structures. We maintain a separate innovation team to continue driving growth. (Mark Zagorski, CEO)

