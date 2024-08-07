AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 1, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $718 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $1.31 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $2.88 billion and the earnings are expected to be $5.18 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found here.

AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB, Financial) Estimate Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) have seen an upward revision from $2.88 billion to $2.88 billion for the full year 2024, and from $3.01 billion to $3.02 billion for 2025. Conversely, earnings estimates for the full year 2024 have been slightly adjusted from $5.17 per share to $5.18 per share, while for 2025, estimates have been revised downward from $5.63 per share to $5.53 per share.

AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, AvalonBay Communities Inc's (AVB) actual revenue was $711.05 million, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $705.28 million by 0.82%. AvalonBay Communities Inc's (AVB) actual earnings were $1.22 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of $1.23 per share by -0.49%. After releasing the results, AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) was down by -0.01% in one day.

AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 17 analysts, the average target price for AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) is $210.35 with a high estimate of $230 and a low estimate of $194. The average target implies an upside of 1.26% from the current price of $207.73.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB, Financial) in one year is $209.17, suggesting an upside of 0.69% from the current price of $207.73.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 22 brokerage firms, AvalonBay Communities Inc's (AVB, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.5, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.