American Water Works Co Inc (AWK, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 1, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $1.11 billion, and the earnings are expected to come in at $1.46 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $4.48 billion and the earnings are expected to be $5.23 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found here.

American Water Works Co Inc (AWK, Financial) Estimate Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for the full year 2024 have declined from $4.52 billion to $4.48 billion, and for 2025, estimates have decreased from $4.82 billion to $4.76 billion. Earnings estimates have also been revised downwards, with full year 2024 estimates going from $5.24 per share to $5.23 per share, and 2025 estimates decreasing from $5.67 per share to $5.66 per share.

American Water Works Co Inc (AWK, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of 2024-03-31, American Water Works Co Inc's (AWK) actual revenue was $1.01 billion, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $981.75 million by 2.98%. American Water Works Co Inc's (AWK) actual earnings were $0.95 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of $0.988 per share by -3.85%. After releasing the results, American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) was up by 0.66% in one day.

American Water Works Co Inc (AWK, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 9 analysts, the average target price for American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) is $139.33 with a high estimate of $159 and a low estimate of $126. The average target implies a downside of -2.37% from the current price of $142.71.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for American Water Works Co Inc (AWK, Financial) in one year is $167.84, suggesting a potential upside of 17.61% from the current price of $142.71.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 14 brokerage firms, American Water Works Co Inc's (AWK, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.5, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

