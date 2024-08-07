Eversource Energy (ES, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 1, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $2.90 billion, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.97 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $12.72 billion and the earnings are expected to be $4.56 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found here.

Eversource Energy (ES, Financial) Estimate Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Eversource Energy (ES) for the full year 2024 have increased from $12.47 billion to $12.72 billion. For 2025, estimates have declined from $13.30 billion to $13.23 billion. Earnings estimates for 2024 have risen from $4.54 per share to $4.56 per share, while for 2025, they have decreased from $4.83 per share to $4.81 per share.

Eversource Energy (ES, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, Eversource Energy's (ES) actual revenue was $3.33 billion, which missed analysts' revenue expectations of $3.80 billion by -12.32%. Eversource Energy's (ES) actual earnings were $1.49 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $1.456 per share by 2.34%. After releasing the results, Eversource Energy (ES) was down by -1.41% in one day.

Eversource Energy (ES, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 16 analysts, the average target price for Eversource Energy (ES) is $69.1 with a high estimate of $94 and a low estimate of $57. The average target implies an upside of 5.74% from the current price of $65.35.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Eversource Energy (ES, Financial) in one year is $91.18, suggesting an upside of 39.53% from the current price of $65.35.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 21 brokerage firms, Eversource Energy's (ES, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.3, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.