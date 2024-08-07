GoDaddy Inc (GDDY, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 1, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $1.114 billion, and the earnings are expected to come in at $1.05 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $4.534 billion and the earnings are expected to be $6.12 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found here.

GoDaddy Inc (GDDY, Financial) Estimate Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) for the full year 2024 have increased from $4.521 billion to $4.534 billion, and for 2025 from $4.844 billion to $4.869 billion. Earnings estimates for the full year 2024 have increased from $4.67 per share to $6.12 per share, while for 2025, they have declined from $6.21 per share to $6.08 per share.

GoDaddy Inc (GDDY, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, GoDaddy Inc's (GDDY) actual revenue was $1.108 billion, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $1.097 billion by 1.06%. GoDaddy Inc's (GDDY) actual earnings were $2.76 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $0.957 per share by 188.4%. After releasing the results, GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) was down by -0.55% in one day.

GoDaddy Inc (GDDY, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 13 analysts, the average target price for GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) is $151.08 with a high estimate of $178 and a low estimate of $125. The average target implies an upside of 3.88% from the current price of $145.43.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for GoDaddy Inc (GDDY, Financial) in one year is $107.91, suggesting a downside of -25.8% from the current price of $145.43.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 16 brokerage firms, GoDaddy Inc's (GDDY, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.1, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

