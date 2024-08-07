Labcorp Holdings Inc (LH, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 1, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $3,185.36 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $2.88 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $12.83 billion and the earnings are expected to be $11.15 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found here.

Labcorp Holdings Inc (LH, Financial) Estimate Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Labcorp Holdings Inc (LH) for the full year 2024 have increased from $12,825.31 million to $12,830.6 million, while the estimates for 2025 have declined from $13,487.62 million to $13,480.46 million. Earnings estimates for the full year 2024 have decreased from $11.48 per share to $11.15 per share, and for 2025, they have declined from $12.93 per share to $12.83 per share.

Labcorp Holdings Inc (LH, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, Labcorp Holdings Inc's (LH) actual revenue was $3,176.6 million, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $3,116.752 million by 1.92%. Labcorp Holdings Inc's (LH) actual earnings were $2.69 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $2.673 per share by 0.64%. After releasing the results, Labcorp Holdings Inc (LH) was down by -4.61% in one day.

Labcorp Holdings Inc (LH, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 14 analysts, the average target price for Labcorp Holdings Inc (LH) is $239.71 with a high estimate of $262 and a low estimate of $210. The average target implies an upside of 11.01% from the current price of $215.94.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Labcorp Holdings Inc (LH, Financial) in one year is $241.89, suggesting an upside of 12.02% from the current price of $215.94.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 18 brokerage firms, Labcorp Holdings Inc's (LH, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 1.9, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

