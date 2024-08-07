Earnings to Watch: Gen Digital Inc (GEN) Reports Q1 2025 Result

Gen Digital Inc (GEN, Financial) is set to release its Q1 2025 earnings on Aug 1, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q1 2025 revenue is $965.06 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.40 per share. The full year 2025's revenue is expected to be $3.91 billion and the earnings are expected to be $1.43 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found here.

Gen Digital Inc (GEN, Financial) Estimate Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Gen Digital Inc (GEN) have seen a decrease. For the full year 2025, estimates have declined from $3.93 billion to $3.91 billion. For 2026, estimates have been adjusted from $4.05 billion to $4.04 billion. Similarly, earnings estimates have also been revised downwards. For the full year 2025, earnings per share estimates have decreased from $1.64 to $1.43, and for 2026, from $1.87 to $1.77.

Gen Digital Inc (GEN, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, Gen Digital Inc's (GEN) actual revenue was $967 million, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $965.025 million by 0.2%. Gen Digital Inc's (GEN) actual earnings were $0.21 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of $0.39 per share by -46.15%. After releasing the results, Gen Digital Inc (GEN) was up by 15.34% in one day.

Gen Digital Inc (GEN, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 7 analysts, the average target price for Gen Digital Inc (GEN) is $26.56 with a high estimate of $29 and a low estimate of $25. The average target implies an upside of 2.12% from the current price of $26.01.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Gen Digital Inc (GEN, Financial) in one year is $28.73, suggesting an upside of 10.48% from the current price of $26.01.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 9 brokerage firms, Gen Digital Inc's (GEN, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.3, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy and 5 denotes Sell.

