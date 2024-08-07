Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 1, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $1,467.41 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.35 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $5.68 billion and the earnings are expected to be $1.13 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found here.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST, Financial) Estimate Trends

Revenue estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) have increased from $5.62 billion to $5.68 billion for the full year 2024, and from $5.79 billion to $5.84 billion for 2025 over the past 90 days. Earnings estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) have increased from $0.99 per share to $1.13 per share for the full year 2024, and from $1.14 per share to $1.17 per share for 2025 over the past 90 days.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc's (HST) actual revenue was $1.47 billion, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $1.43 billion by 3.13%. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc's (HST) actual earnings were $0.38 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $0.304 per share by 25%. After releasing the results, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) was down by -2.07% in one day.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 18 analysts, the average target price for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) is $22.44 with a high estimate of $25 and a low estimate of $17. The average target implies an upside of 27.56% from the current price of $17.60.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST, Financial) in one year is $23.21, suggesting an upside of 31.91% from the current price of $17.60.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 21 brokerage firms, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc's (HST, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 1.9, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

