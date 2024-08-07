Albemarle Corp (ALB, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 1, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $1.34 billion, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.53 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $5.73 billion and the earnings are expected to be $3.36 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found here.

Albemarle Corp (ALB, Financial) Estimate Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Albemarle Corp have been revised downward, with full-year 2024 projections decreasing from $5.92 billion to $5.73 billion and 2025 projections from $6.74 billion to $6.74 billion. Earnings estimates have also been adjusted, with full-year 2024 estimates dropping from $3.80 per share to $3.36 per share and 2025 estimates from $8.38 per share to $7.19 per share.

Albemarle Corp (ALB, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, Albemarle Corp's (ALB) actual revenue was $1.36 billion, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $1.31 billion by 3.79%. Albemarle Corp's (ALB) actual earnings were -$0.08 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of $0.38 per share by -120.83%. After releasing the results, Albemarle Corp (ALB) was up by 5.29% in one day.

Albemarle Corp (ALB, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 23 analysts, the average target price for Albemarle Corp (ALB) is $131.74 with a high estimate of $216 and a low estimate of $81. The average target implies an upside of 39.18% from the current price of $94.66.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Albemarle Corp (ALB, Financial) in one year is $308.66, suggesting an upside of 226.07% from the current price of $94.66.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 27 brokerage firms, Albemarle Corp's (ALB, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.4, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

