Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW, Financial) is set to release its Q2 2024 earnings on Aug 1, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q2 2024 revenue is $1.21 billion, and the earnings are expected to come in at $1.34 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $4.83 billion and the earnings are expected to be $4.74 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found here.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW, Financial) Estimate Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW) for the full year 2024 have declined from $4.84 billion to $4.83 billion, and for 2025, estimates have decreased from $5.06 billion to $5.05 billion. Earnings estimates for the full year 2024 have increased from $4.71 per share to $4.75 per share, while estimates for 2025 have remained flat at $4.90 per share.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, Pinnacle West Capital Corp's (PNW) actual revenue was $951.71 million, which missed analysts' revenue expectations of $981.82 million by -3.07%. Pinnacle West Capital Corp's (PNW) actual earnings were $0.15 per share, which beat analysts' earnings expectations of $0.092 per share by 63.04%. After releasing the results, Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW) was up by 0.13% in one day.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 11 analysts, the average target price for Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW) is $80.95 with a high estimate of $95 and a low estimate of $72. The average target implies a downside of -5.75% from the current price of $85.89.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW, Financial) in one year is $89.32, suggesting an upside of 3.99% from the current price of $85.89.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 15 brokerage firms, Pinnacle West Capital Corp's (PNW, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 2.2, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

