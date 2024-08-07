Group Vice President John Pye of Exponent Inc (EXPO, Financial) sold 3,956 shares of the company on July 30, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 28,422 shares of Exponent Inc.

Exponent Inc is a science and engineering consulting firm known for its work in analyzing accidents and failures, and testing products and materials. The company's expertise is often sought in litigation, particularly when technical answers are needed.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,956 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend at Exponent Inc, where there have been 21 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Exponent Inc were trading at $105 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $5.41 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 52.12, significantly above both the industry median of 15.58 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to GF Value is $104.93, suggesting that Exponent Inc is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business expectations.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the company's current stock valuation. For more detailed information, investors are encouraged to review the official SEC filings and consider the broader market and industry trends.

