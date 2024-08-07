Susan Stone, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of CNA Financial Corp (CNA, Financial), sold 6,674 shares of the company on July 30, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 55,131 shares of CNA Financial Corp.

CNA Financial Corp operates as a commercial property and casualty insurance company, providing a broad range of standard and specialized insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Asia.

Over the past year, Susan Stone has sold a total of 15,195 shares and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for CNA Financial Corp shows 1 insider buy and 4 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of CNA Financial Corp were trading at $49.52. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 10.44, which is lower than the industry median of 11.6 and also below the company’s historical median.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $47.47, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and actions within the company.

