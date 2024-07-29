On July 29, 2024, Daniel Pope, Director at Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL, Financial), sold 275 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $578.26 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 3,218 shares of Tyler Technologies Inc.

Tyler Technologies Inc is a major player in the provision of integrated software and technology services to the public sector, including cities, counties, states, and school districts.

Over the past year, Daniel Pope has sold a total of 2,648 shares of Tyler Technologies Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 37 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The shares of Tyler Technologies Inc were trading at $578.26 on the day of the sale. This price gives the company a market cap of approximately $24.09 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 117.26, significantly higher than both the industry median of 26.76 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, Tyler Technologies Inc has a current price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.33, indicating that the stock is Modestly Overvalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation adjustments.

