On July 30, 2024, Ronald Brown, Director at A.O. Smith Corp (AOS, Financial), executed a sale of 3,631 shares of the company. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 0 shares of A.O. Smith Corp. The shares were sold at a price of $85.67, as detailed in the SEC Filing.

A.O. Smith Corp, a leading manufacturer of residential and commercial water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products globally, has seen a variety of insider transactions over the past year. Notably, there have been 15 insider sells and no insider buys during this period.

The recent transaction by Ronald Brown marks a significant change in his holdings, reducing his stake in the company to zero. Over the past year, Ronald Brown has sold a total of 3,631 shares and has not purchased any shares.

Regarding the company's valuation, A.O. Smith Corp's shares were trading at $85.67 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $12.423 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 21.96, which is slightly lower than the industry median of 22.585 and also below the company's historical median.

The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, is set at $78.82, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09. This valuation considers historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future prospects and current valuation.

