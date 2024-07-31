Glaukos Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Misses Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $95.7 Million

Revenue Surpasses Expectations Amidst Increased Operational Costs

Summary
  • Revenue: $95.7 million, up 19% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $88.90 million.
  • Gross Margin: Approximately 76%, a slight increase from 75% in the same period in 2023.
  • Net Loss: $53.9 million, or ($1.06) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $32.8 million, or ($0.68) per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) Expenses: Increased 25% to $66.2 million, compared to $53.1 million in the same period in 2023.
  • Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: Increased 4% to $34.4 million, compared to $33.2 million in the same period in 2023.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: Ended the second quarter with approximately $266.4 million in cash, short-term investments, and restricted cash.
  • 2024 Revenue Guidance: Expected net sales in the range of $370 million to $376 million.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Glaukos Corp (GKOS, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Glaukos Corp is an ophthalmic medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of breakthrough products and procedures designed to transform the treatment of glaucoma.

Quarterly Financial Performance

Glaukos Corp reported net sales of $95.7 million for Q2 2024, a 19% increase from $80.4 million in the same period in 2023. This figure surpassed the analyst estimate of $88.90 million. The gross margin for the quarter was approximately 76%, slightly up from 75% in Q2 2023. However, the company reported a net loss of $53.9 million, or ($1.06) per diluted share, missing the analyst estimate of ($0.59) per share.

1818746902716510208.png

Operational Highlights

Glaukos Corp's selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased by 25% to $66.2 million, compared to $53.1 million in Q2 2023. Research and development (R&D) expenses also saw a 4% rise to $34.4 million. The company ended the quarter with $266.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, and restricted cash.

Income Statement Summary

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $95.7 million $80.4 million
Gross Profit $73.1 million $60.3 million
SG&A Expenses $66.2 million $53.1 million
R&D Expenses $34.4 million $33.2 million
Net Loss ($53.9 million) ($32.8 million)
Net Loss per Share ($1.06) ($0.68)

Balance Sheet Overview

As of June 30, 2024, Glaukos Corp reported total assets of $919.7 million, a slight decrease from $940.4 million as of December 31, 2023. The company’s total liabilities stood at $254.5 million, down from $478.6 million at the end of 2023, primarily due to a reduction in convertible senior notes.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Glaukos Corp ended the second quarter with approximately $266.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, and restricted cash. This liquidity position is crucial for the company as it continues to invest in its R&D pipeline and expand its market presence.

Commentary and Future Outlook

“Our record second quarter results reflect successful global execution of our key strategic plans and growing momentum in our business,” said Thomas Burns, Glaukos chairman and chief executive officer. “We continue to successfully advance our robust pipeline of novel, dropless platform technologies designed to meaningfully advance the standard of care and improve outcomes for patients suffering from chronic eye diseases.”

2024 Revenue Guidance

Glaukos Corp has provided revenue guidance for 2024, expecting net sales to be in the range of $370 million to $376 million. This outlook reflects the company's confidence in its strategic initiatives and market expansion efforts.

For more detailed insights and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Glaukos Corp for further details.

