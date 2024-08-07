Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue of $336.73M Beats Estimates, GAAP EPS of $0.51 Misses

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) released its 8-K filing on July 31, 2024, detailing its financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2024.

Summary
  • Revenue: $336.73 million, slightly surpassing analyst estimates of $336.44 million.
  • Net Income: $105.1 million, a marginal increase from $104.6 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.51 per diluted share, reflecting a 6% increase from $0.48 per share in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDAX: $246.1 million, up 21% year-over-year, indicating strong operational performance.
  • Average Daily Production: 90.2 Mboe/d, a 10% increase from the previous year, driven by robust well performance.
  • Free Cash Flow: $96.7 million, showcasing the company's ability to generate significant cash flow.
  • Share Repurchases: 4 million shares repurchased for $102.7 million, with 5.9 million Class A shares remaining under the current authorization.
Article's Main Image

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid (NGL) reserves. The Company's oil and natural gas properties are located in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas, where the Company targets the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations. Its objective is to generate stock market value over the long term through consistent organic production growth, high full-cycle operating margins, and an efficient capital program with short economic paybacks.

Performance Overview

For the second quarter of 2024, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp reported net income of $105.1 million, a slight increase from $104.6 million in the same period last year. Adjusted net income rose by 7% to $104.3 million. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51, which fell short of the analyst estimate of $0.52. However, revenue for the quarter came in at $336.73 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $336.44 million.

1818747083537149952.png

Key Financial Achievements

Magnolia's adjusted EBITDAX for the quarter was $246.1 million, a 21% increase from $203.3 million in the second quarter of 2023. The company also reported a 10% year-over-year increase in average daily production, reaching 90.2 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (Mboe/d). This growth was driven by strong well performance and the integration of newly acquired assets.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Percentage Change
Net Income $105.1 million $104.6 million 0%
Adjusted Net Income $104.3 million $97.2 million 7%
EPS - Diluted $0.51 $0.48 6%
Adjusted EBITDAX $246.1 million $203.3 million 21%
Capital Expenditures - D&C $123.4 million $86.1 million 43%
Average Daily Production (Mboe/d) 90.2 81.9 10%
Cash Balance $275.7 million $676.6 million (59%)

Operational Highlights

Magnolia's total production for the quarter grew by 10% year-over-year to 90.2 Mboe/d, including 37.9 thousand barrels per day of oil. Production from the Giddings area increased by 21% to 69.6 Mboe/d, with oil production growing by 28%. The company also repurchased 4 million shares of its Class A and Class B Common Stock for $102.7 million during the quarter.

Challenges and Future Outlook

Despite the positive performance, Magnolia faced challenges such as a significant decrease in its cash balance, which fell by 59% year-over-year to $275.7 million. The company also reported higher capital expenditures, which rose by 43% to $123.4 million. These challenges could impact the company's liquidity and ability to fund future projects.

"Magnolia exhibited strong progress from several of the initiatives outlined earlier this year as demonstrated in our second quarter results supporting the continued and consistent execution of our business plan," said President and CEO Chris Stavros.

Financial Metrics and Analysis

Key financial metrics such as adjusted EBITDAX and free cash flow are crucial for evaluating Magnolia's performance. Adjusted EBITDAX, which excludes non-recurring items, provides a clearer picture of the company's operational efficiency. Free cash flow, defined as cash flows from operations less capital expenditures, is essential for assessing the company's ability to fund its operations and return value to shareholders.

In summary, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY, Financial) delivered a mixed performance in Q2 2024, with revenue surpassing expectations but EPS falling short. The company's strong production growth and operational efficiency were offset by challenges related to liquidity and higher capital expenditures. For more detailed insights, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp for further details.

