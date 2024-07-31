Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.55 Beats Estimates, Revenue of $256.5M Exceeds Expectations

Strong Performance Driven by Robust Demand in Power Segment

Summary
  • Revenue: $256.5 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $250.30 million.
  • Gross Margin: 43.8%, a decrease from 46.0% in the previous quarter.
  • Operating Profit: $52.8 million, down from $56.5 million in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Net Income: $50.9 million, or $1.55 per diluted share, compared to $51.6 million, or $1.57 per diluted share in the previous quarter.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $145.2 million, a decrease from $167.3 million at the end of 2023.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a solid financial performance that surpassed analyst expectations. Axcelis Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company also provides aftermarket lifecycle products and services, including used tools, spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services, and customer training. The company has a significant presence in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe, with key revenue derived from the Asia Pacific region.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

Axcelis Technologies Inc reported second-quarter revenue of $256.5 million, exceeding the analyst estimate of $250.30 million. This marks an increase from the $252.4 million reported in the first quarter of 2024. The company's gross margin for the quarter was 43.8%, a slight decrease from 46.0% in the previous quarter. Operating profit stood at $52.8 million, compared to $56.5 million in Q1 2024. Net income for the quarter was $50.9 million, or $1.55 per diluted share, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.36 per share.

1818747252571795456.png

Key Metrics and Financial Achievements

The company's financial achievements are noteworthy, particularly in the semiconductor industry, where robust demand and technological advancements drive growth. Axcelis Technologies Inc's revenue, operating margin, and earnings per share exceeded guidance for the period, reflecting strong market positioning and disciplined cost management.

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024
Revenue $256.5 million $252.4 million
Gross Margin 43.8% 46.0%
Operating Profit $52.8 million $56.5 million
Net Income $50.9 million $51.6 million
Earnings Per Share (Diluted) $1.55 $1.57

Commentary and Outlook

President and CEO Russell Low commented, “Axcelis delivered strong financial results in the second quarter, exceeding our expectations. This was driven by better-than-expected conversion of evaluation units into revenue as well as continued robust demand in our Power segment - particularly silicon carbide, which continues to be a key growth driver for Axcelis. We are well positioned to execute on our long-term strategy. As we look to the second half of the year, we expect revenue to be slightly better than the first half with momentum expected to build into 2025.”
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jamie Coogan said, “We are very pleased with our second quarter results. Revenue, operating margin and earnings per share exceeded our guidance for the period, and we delivered another quarter of healthy cash flow. Our product positioning and our disciplined cost structure provide a solid foundation on which to grow revenue and profitability as our markets recover.”

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Overview

Axcelis Technologies Inc's income statement reveals a total revenue of $256.5 million for Q2 2024, with a gross profit of $112.4 million. Operating expenses totaled $59.6 million, resulting in an income from operations of $52.8 million. The net income for the quarter was $50.9 million, translating to $1.55 per diluted share.

On the balance sheet, the company reported total assets of $1.29 billion as of June 30, 2024, with current assets amounting to $1.08 billion. Key components include cash and cash equivalents of $145.2 million, short-term investments of $403.1 million, and accounts receivable of $188.1 million. Total liabilities stood at $353.5 million, with stockholders' equity at $934.9 million.

Analysis and Conclusion

Axcelis Technologies Inc's strong financial performance in Q2 2024 underscores its robust market position and effective cost management. The company's ability to exceed revenue and earnings estimates highlights its resilience and strategic execution in the semiconductor industry. With continued demand in the Power segment and a solid financial foundation, Axcelis Technologies Inc is well-positioned for future growth.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Axcelis Technologies Inc for further details.

