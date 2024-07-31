On July 31, 2024, Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting record results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The homebuilding and land development company, which operates primarily in Texas, Georgia, and Florida, achieved significant milestones in revenue, earnings, and home closings.

Company Overview

Green Brick Partners Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company. It acquires and develops land, as well as provides land and construction financing to its controlled builders. The company has three reportable segments: builder operations central, builder operations southeast, and land development. The majority of the company's revenue is generated from the builder operations central segment, which is entirely the operations of builders in Texas. The company is engaged in various aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, sales, and brand image creation. In addition to homebuilding, the company provides home financing services, such as mortgage and title, through its subsidiaries.

Performance Highlights

Green Brick Partners Inc reported record home closings revenue of $547 million, up 20.4% year-over-year, and a record homebuilding gross margin of 34.5%, up 320 basis points year-over-year. The company also achieved a record diluted EPS of $2.32, a 42.3% increase year-over-year. Net new home orders increased by 4.0% year-over-year to 855 units.

Financial Achievements

Green Brick Partners Inc's financial achievements are noteworthy in the homebuilding and construction industry. The company reported total revenues of $560.6 million for the quarter, a 22.9% increase from the same period last year. Total gross profit increased by 32.7% to $189.7 million, and net income attributable to Green Brick Partners Inc rose by 40.0% to $105.4 million.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change New homes delivered 987 783 26.1% Total revenues $560.6M $456.3M 22.9% Total gross profit $189.7M $142.9M 32.7% Net income attributable to GRBK $105.4M $75.3M 40.0% Diluted EPS $2.32 $1.63 42.3%

Key Metrics and Analysis

Green Brick Partners Inc's homebuilding gross margin percentage increased to 34.5%, reflecting the company's ability to manage costs and maximize profitability. The average sales price of homes delivered decreased by 4.4% to $554.2K, indicating a strategic focus on volume and market penetration.

The company's balance sheet remains strong, with a net debt to total capital ratio of 10.9% and a total debt to total capital ratio of 17.7%. This low leverage, combined with a weighted average pay rate of 3.4%, positions Green Brick Partners Inc favorably for future growth and stability.

Commentary

"Our business model continued to demonstrate its strength and enabled us to deliver record results for any quarter. In the second quarter of 2024, home closings revenue totaled $546.9 million, a record that reflects growth of 20.4% year-over-year as we closed a record 987 units, a 26.1% increase of closed homes year-over-year. Importantly, we continued to excel at generating the highest homebuilding gross margins in the industry. Our Q2 2024 record gross margin of 34.5% was up 320 bps over Q2 2023. As a result, diluted EPS increased 42.3% year-over-year to $2.32 per share, another company record," said Jim Brickman, CEO and Co-Founder.

Conclusion

Green Brick Partners Inc's record-breaking performance in Q2 2024 underscores its robust business model and strategic execution. The company's ability to increase home closings, maintain high gross margins, and manage debt effectively positions it well for continued success in the homebuilding and construction industry. Value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members are encouraged to explore the detailed financials and strategic insights provided in the company's 8-K filing.

