On July 31, 2024, MYR Group Inc (MYRG, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its second-quarter and first-half 2024 financial results. MYR Group Inc is a U.S.-based holding company that provides specialty electrical construction services through its subsidiaries, operating in two segments: Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I).

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

MYR Group Inc reported second-quarter 2024 revenues of $828.9 million, a 6.7% decrease compared to the same period in 2023. The company also reported a net loss of $15.3 million, or ($0.91) per diluted share, significantly below the analyst estimate of $1.13 earnings per share. The quarterly EBITDA was ($4.7) million, reflecting the challenges faced in the quarter.

Segment Performance

The T&D segment reported revenues of $458.2 million, a 9.0% decrease from Q2 2023, primarily due to a $39.8 million decline in transmission project revenues and a $5.8 million decline in distribution project revenues. The C&I segment reported revenues of $370.7 million, a 3.7% decrease from Q2 2023, mainly due to delayed project starts.

Challenges and Management Commentary

Rick Swartz, MYR’s President and CEO, commented on the results:

"Our second quarter 2024 financials reflected decreased revenues and consolidated gross profit, compared to the same period of 2023, which were primarily related to unfavorable clean energy projects within our T&D segment and one project within our C&I segment. We expect all of these projects will reach mechanical completion this year."

Swartz also highlighted the steady performance of the core businesses and the ongoing demand for electrical infrastructure, which provides a positive outlook for future returns.

Financial Metrics and Balance Sheet

Consolidated gross profit for Q2 2024 was $40.8 million, down from $90.1 million in Q2 2023, with a gross margin decrease to 4.9% from 10.1%. The decline in gross margin was attributed to increased costs and project inefficiencies. SG&A expenses rose to $61.8 million from $57.8 million in Q2 2023, driven by higher contingent compensation and employee-related expenses.

MYR Group Inc's backlog as of June 30, 2024, stood at $2.54 billion, a slight increase from $2.43 billion as of March 31, 2024. The company had $426.6 million of borrowing availability under its $490 million revolving credit facility.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Revenue $828.9 million $888.6 million Net Income (Loss) ($15.3 million) $22.3 million Earnings Per Share ($0.91) $1.33 EBITDA ($4.7 million) $47.1 million

First-Half 2024 Results

For the first half of 2024, MYR Group Inc reported revenues of $1.64 billion, a 3.3% decrease from the first half of 2023. The net income for the first half was $3.7 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to $45.4 million, or $2.70 per diluted share, in the same period of 2023.

Analysis and Outlook

MYR Group Inc's performance in Q2 2024 was impacted by specific project challenges, leading to a significant miss on earnings expectations. However, the company's strong backlog and ongoing demand in the electrical infrastructure sector provide a foundation for potential recovery. Investors will be closely monitoring the completion of the challenged projects and the company's ability to capitalize on future opportunities in the T&D and C&I segments.

