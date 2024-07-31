CareDx Inc (CDNA) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$0.03, Revenue Surges to $92.3 Million, Beating Estimates

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Expectations, Guidance Raised

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $92.3 million, up by 31% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $67.86 million.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $1.4 million, a significant improvement from the $25.0 million net loss in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.03, compared to -$0.46 in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Cash from Operations: Generated $18.9 million, ending the quarter with $228.9 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, with no debt.
  • Testing Services Revenue: $70.9 million, an increase of 33% year-over-year.
  • Annual Revenue Guidance: Raised to a range of $320 million to $328 million, up from the prior range of $274 million to $282 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Positive $12.9 million, a significant turnaround from the $10.4 million loss in the second quarter of 2022.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, CareDx Inc (CDNA, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust financial performance that exceeded analyst expectations. The precision medicine company, which focuses on high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients, reported significant year-over-year growth in revenue and a notable improvement in profitability metrics.

Company Overview

CareDx Inc operates as a precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It offers testing services, products, and digital solutions along the pre-and post-transplant patient journey and is a provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. The company's commercially available testing services include AlloSure Kidney, AlloMap Heart, AlloSure Heart, and AlloSure Lung. Geographically, the company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States, with a significant portion coming from testing services.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

CareDx Inc reported total revenue of $92.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, marking a 31% increase compared to $70.3 million in the same period last year. This performance significantly surpassed the estimated revenue of $87.86 million. The company also reported a GAAP net loss of $1.4 million, a substantial improvement from the $25.0 million net loss in Q2 2023. Non-GAAP net income was $13.6 million, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $9.9 million in the prior year.

1818748065218195456.png

Revenue Breakdown

Category Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Testing Services $70.9 million $53.4 million +33%
Product Revenue $10.6 million $7.9 million +35%
Patient and Digital Solutions $10.7 million $9.0 million +19%

Operational and Financial Achievements

CareDx Inc's operational achievements included growing the volume of testing services to 43,700 tests, a 17% increase year-over-year. The company also generated $18.9 million in cash from operations and ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling approximately $228.9 million, with no debt. These achievements are crucial for sustaining the company's growth trajectory and ensuring financial stability.

Guidance and Future Outlook

CareDx Inc raised its 2024 guidance for annual revenue to a range of $320 million to $328 million, up from the previous range of $274 million to $282 million. The company also adjusted its EBITDA guidance to a gain of $9 million to $15 million, reflecting a positive outlook for the remainder of the year.

“We are pleased to announce yet another strong quarter, marked by growth across all our businesses. The dedication and hard work of our team over the past year have been instrumental in our performance. As we approach the second half of the year, we remain focused on maintaining our growth rate,” said John W. Hanna, CareDx President and CEO.

Income Statement Highlights

For the second quarter of 2024, CareDx Inc reported a basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.03, compared to $0.46 in the second quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.25, compared to a non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.18 in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA income for Q2 2024 was $12.9 million, a significant improvement from an adjusted EBITDA loss of $10.4 million in Q2 2023.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, CareDx Inc's total assets were $466.8 million, with total liabilities of $202.1 million. The company maintained a strong liquidity position with $95.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and $133.1 million in marketable securities. The positive cash flow from operations underscores the company's ability to generate cash internally to fund its operations and growth initiatives.

Conclusion

CareDx Inc's strong financial performance in Q2 2024, marked by significant revenue growth and improved profitability, positions the company well for continued success. The raised guidance for 2024 reflects management's confidence in sustaining this momentum. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching how the company leverages its operational strengths and financial stability to drive future growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from CareDx Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.