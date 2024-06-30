MiMedx Group Inc (MDXG) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.12 Beats Estimates, Revenue Misses at $87 Million

Net Sales Grow 7% Year-Over-Year Amidst Competitive Challenges

19 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Sales: $87 million, up 7% year-over-year, but fell short of the analyst estimate of $88.92 million.
  • GAAP Net Income: $18 million, a significant increase from $1.2 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.12, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.08.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $20 million, representing 23% of net sales, up from $14.1 million in the prior year period.
  • Gross Margin: 83.0%, slightly down from 83.3% in the prior year period due to amortization of distribution rights.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $69 million as of June 30, 2024, down from $82 million at the end of 2023, primarily due to debt repayment and strategic investments.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, MiMedx Group Inc (MDXG, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. MiMedx Group Inc develops and markets regenerative biomaterial products and bioimplants made from the human amniotic membrane, birth tissues, and human skin & bone. Its products are primarily targeted towards the wound-care, burn, surgical, sports medicine, and orthopedics markets. MiMedx's key products are allografts processed from amniotic tissue, which include EpiFix for external use and AmnioFix for internal use. AmnioCord, AmnioFill, EpiBurn, and EpiCord are some of its other products. Also, it sells allografts for ophthalmic surgery and dental applications through licenses to third parties.

1818748248358285312.png

Performance Overview

MiMedx Group Inc (MDXG, Financial) reported net sales of $87 million for the second quarter of 2024, reflecting a 7% increase from the $81 million reported in the same period last year. This growth was primarily driven by contributions from its AMNIOEFFECT® and EPIEFFECT® products. However, the company faced commercial challenges due to competitive behavior in the marketplace, which included the sale of artificially high-priced skin substitute products.

Financial Achievements

The company achieved a GAAP net income of $18 million, or $0.12 per share, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.08 per share. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $20 million, representing 23% of net sales. This performance underscores MiMedx's ability to maintain profitability despite market challenges.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $87 million $81 million
Gross Profit $72 million $67 million
Gross Margin 83.0% 83.3%
Net Income $18 million $1.2 million
Adjusted EBITDA $20 million $14 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, MiMedx Group Inc (MDXG, Financial) had $69 million in cash and cash equivalents, down from $82 million at the end of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the repayment of a $30 million outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility and a $5 million cash payment associated with an agreement with TELA Bio, Inc.

Challenges and Strategic Initiatives

MiMedx faced significant challenges due to competitive practices in the market, which led to higher employee and customer attrition. CEO Joseph H. Capper commented,

“We are in active dialogue with several regulatory and legislative bodies in an effort to promote positive change in this area. Despite these near-term challenges, we are enthusiastic about our progress in pursuit of the company’s long-term priorities.”

Outlook

For the full year 2024, MiMedx expects net sales growth in the mid-to-high single digits as a percentage compared to 2023. The company remains optimistic about achieving annual net sales growth in the low double digits in the longer term, with an adjusted EBITDA margin above 20%.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from MiMedx Group Inc for further details.

