Camping World Holdings Inc Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.22 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $1.81 Billion Falls Short

Revenue and Earnings Fall Short of Expectations

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.81 billion, fell short of estimates of $1.88 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.22, compared to $0.65 in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Income: $9.77 million, down from $28.70 million year-over-year.
  • Same-Store Sales: Total same-store revenue decreased by 10.8% year-over-year.
  • New Vehicle Sales: 22,084 units sold, up 16.9% year-over-year.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 30.3%, up 27 basis points from the previous year.
  • Store Locations: Increased to 215 retail locations, up from 203 in the previous year.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company, a leading retailer of RVs and related products and services, reported results that fell short of analyst estimates.

Company Overview

Camping World Holdings Inc is a retailer of RVs and related products and services. The company operates through two reportable segments: Good Sam Services and Plans, which includes the sale of emergency roadside assistance plans, insurance programs, and other services; and RV and Outdoor Retail, which includes the sale of new and used RVs, RV service and collision work, and RV parts and accessories.

Performance and Challenges

For the second quarter of 2024, Camping World Holdings Inc reported total revenue of $1.81 billion, a decrease from $1.90 billion in the same period last year. This figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $1.88 billion. The company also reported a net income of $9.77 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to $28.70 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023. This was below the analyst estimate of $0.49 per share.

1818748322169647104.png

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Camping World Holdings Inc achieved a record new unit market share, selling over 22,000 new RVs, up 17% year-over-year. The company also saw meaningful new same-store volume acceleration in June and July, positioning itself for a potentially strong 2025.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $1.81 billion $1.90 billion
Net Income $9.77 million $28.70 million
Earnings Per Share (Diluted) $0.22 $0.64

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Camping World Holdings Inc reported total assets of $4.96 billion, up from $4.80 billion at the end of June 2023. The company’s cash and cash equivalents stood at $23.74 million, down from $54.46 million a year earlier. Net cash provided by operating activities was $84.34 million for the first six months of 2024, compared to $227.96 million in the same period last year.

Commentary

Marcus Lemonis, Chairman and CEO, stated, “Our record new unit market share was a direct result of listening to the consumer and their mandate for affordability. We saw year-over-year same store new vehicle unit growth accelerate into the mid-teens in June and into the low-twenties in July, positioning our Company for a strong 2025.”
Matt Wagner, President, commented, “As we prepare for an improved 2025, our unwavering philosophy is to remain disciplined around used aging and stocking levels, regardless of the macro environment. Over the last 30 days, we have begun to thoughtfully ramp up our used stocking levels, with year-over-year increases for the first time in over 10 months and a record volume of consignments.”

Analysis

Camping World Holdings Inc's performance in Q2 2024 highlights both achievements and challenges. The record new unit market share and same-store volume acceleration are positive indicators for future growth. However, the decline in revenue and net income compared to the previous year, along with missing analyst estimates, underscores the challenges the company faces in a competitive and fluctuating market.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Camping World Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.