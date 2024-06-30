Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (ETD) Q4 Earnings: EPS of $0.72, Revenue of $168.63 Million, Both Beat Estimates

Performance Below Analyst Estimates Amid Lower Demand

19 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $168.63 million for Q4, exceeding the estimated $159.65 million, and $646.22 million for the full year, above the estimated $637.25 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.72 for Q4, and $2.49 for the full year.
  • Gross Margin: 60.8% for Q4, slightly down from 61.5% in the previous year.
  • Net Income: $18.51 million for Q4, a decrease of 27.1% year-over-year, and $63.82 million for the full year, down 39.7% year-over-year.
  • Cash and Investments: $195.8 million at the end of Q4, up from $172.7 million a year ago.
  • Dividends: Declared a special cash dividend of $0.40 per share and a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share, both payable on August 29, 2024.
  • Inventory: Reduced by 12.5% since June 30, 2019, totaling $142.0 million at the end of Q4 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (ETD, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the fiscal year and fourth quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company, a leading U.S.-based manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings and accessories, reported earnings that fell short of analyst estimates, reflecting challenges in the post-pandemic market environment.

Company Overview

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a U.S.-based company that manufactures and retails home furnishings and accessories. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ethan Allen Global, Inc., and conducts business across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The majority of its products are produced in U.S. plants. The company's activities are divided between its Wholesale unit, which includes case goods, upholstered products, and home accents, and its Retail segment. The majority of revenue is derived from the Retail segment, with the U.S. being the primary market.

Performance and Challenges

For the fourth quarter, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (ETD, Financial) reported net sales of $168.6 million, a 10% decrease from $187.4 million in the same period last year. The company's gross profit also declined by 11% to $102.5 million. Despite these declines, the gross margin remained relatively stable at 60.8%, compared to 61.5% a year ago.

Farooq Kathwari, Ethan Allen’s Chairman, President, and CEO, commented, "We are pleased to report our strong performance in this post-pandemic period. Despite lower demand and reductions in high backlog, we did well. While sales were lower, our consolidated gross margin remained strong at 60.8% compared with 61.5% a year ago and 54.8% for the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2019."

Financial Achievements

One of the notable achievements for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (ETD, Financial) was its strong cash generation. The company ended the quarter with total cash and investments of $195.8 million, up from $172.7 million a year ago. This increase was primarily due to $80.2 million in cash generated from operating activities, partially offset by $50.3 million in cash dividends paid and capital expenditures of $9.6 million.

1818748554806718464.png

Additionally, the company declared a special cash dividend of $0.40 per share and a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share, both payable on August 29, 2024. This marks the fourth consecutive year in which Ethan Allen has declared and paid a special cash dividend.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 2023 % Change FY 2024 FY 2023 % Change
Net Sales $168.6M $187.4M (10.0%) $646.2M $791.4M (18.3%)
Gross Profit $102.5M $115.2M (11.0%) $393.1M $480.4M (18.2%)
GAAP Net Income $18.5M $25.4M (27.1%) $63.8M $105.8M (39.7%)
GAAP Diluted EPS $0.72 $0.99 (27.3%) $2.49 $4.13 (39.7%)

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (ETD, Financial) reported cash and investments totaling $195.8 million, compared to $172.7 million a year ago. The company generated $80.2 million in cash from operating activities during fiscal 2024, a decrease from $100.7 million in the prior year due to lower net income, partially offset by improvements in working capital.

Inventories were reduced by 12.5% since June 30, 2019, totaling $142.0 million at the end of fiscal 2024. Customer deposits from undelivered written orders totaled $73.5 million, down from $77.8 million a year ago. Notably, the company had no debt outstanding as of June 30, 2024.

Analysis

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (ETD, Financial) faced significant challenges in fiscal 2024, primarily due to lower demand and reductions in high backlog. Despite these hurdles, the company maintained a strong gross margin and continued to generate substantial cash flow. The declaration of both special and regular dividends underscores the company's commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

However, the decline in net sales and net income highlights the ongoing challenges in the post-pandemic market environment. The company's ability to navigate these challenges while maintaining financial stability will be crucial for its future performance.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ethan Allen Interiors Inc for further details.

