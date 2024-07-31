Barrett Business Services Inc (BBSI) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.62 Meets Estimates, Revenue of $279.7M Beats Estimates

Strong Revenue Growth and Dividend Increase Highlight Q2 Performance

Summary
  • Revenue: $279.7 million, up 6% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $275.00 million.
  • Net Income: $16.7 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, compared to $17.0 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.
  • Gross Billings: Increased 6% to $2.03 billion from $1.91 billion in the same quarter last year.
  • Average Worksite Employees (WSEs): Up 4% year-over-year, reflecting growth in professional employer services.
  • Dividend Increase: Quarterly dividend raised by 7% to $0.08 per share, payable on August 30, 2024.
  • Liquidity: Unrestricted cash and investments stood at $110.4 million as of June 30, 2024, with the company remaining debt-free.
  • Stock Repurchase: Repurchased 222,780 shares in Q2 at an average price of $31.63, with $44.9 million remaining under the $75 million repurchase program.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Barrett Business Services Inc (BBSI, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Barrett Business Services Inc is a provider of payroll administrative services and staffing services, operating primarily in the United States. The company offers professional employer services, including payroll management, payroll tax services, and workers' compensation coverage solutions, as well as workforce management services.

1818748619977814016.png

Q2 2024 Financial Performance

Barrett Business Services Inc (BBSI, Financial) reported a 6% increase in revenues to $279.7 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $275.00 million. The company also reported net income of $16.7 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, which matched the analyst estimate of $0.62 per share. This performance was driven by growth in professional employer services, with gross billings up 6% to $2.03 billion and average worksite employees (WSEs) increasing by 4%.

Key Financial Metrics

Below is a summary of key financial metrics for Q2 2024 compared to the same quarter last year:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Revenues $279.7 million $264.6 million +6%
Gross Billings $2.03 billion $1.91 billion +6%
Net Income $16.7 million $17.0 million -2%
EPS (Diluted) $0.62 $0.62 0%

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the slight decline in net income, BBSI's revenue growth and stable earnings per share indicate a robust performance. The company also raised its quarterly dividend by 7% to $0.08 per share, reflecting confidence in its financial health and future prospects. However, the decrease in unrestricted cash and investments from $123.7 million as of March 31, 2024, to $110.4 million as of June 30, 2024, and the ongoing stock repurchase program, which saw 222,780 shares repurchased at an average price of $31.63, are areas to monitor.

Income Statement Highlights

For the second quarter of 2024, BBSI reported total revenues of $279.7 million, up from $264.6 million in the same quarter last year. The cost of revenues increased to $211.8 million from $197.6 million, resulting in a gross margin of $67.9 million. Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $45.6 million, leading to an income from operations of $20.4 million. Net income was $16.7 million, or $0.62 per diluted share.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, BBSI reported total assets of $688.6 million, with cash and cash equivalents of $40.3 million. The company remained debt-free at the end of the quarter. Total liabilities were $332.8 million, and stockholders' equity stood at $199.0 million.

Commentary and Outlook

"Our strong performance continued through the second quarter, with gross billings growth and new client adds keeping us on track to meet our full year financial objectives," said BBSI President and CEO Gary Kramer. "Given our consecutive quarters of great momentum and the opportunities ahead of us, we are confident 2024 will be another strong year for our shareholders."

BBSI expects gross billings growth of 6% to 8% for 2024, with a 4% to 5% increase in the average number of WSEs. The company also anticipates a gross margin as a percentage of gross billings of 3.0% to 3.10% and an effective annual tax rate of 26% to 27%.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

