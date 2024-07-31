On July 31, 2024, eBay Inc (EBAY, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. eBay Inc, a global commerce leader, connects millions of buyers and sellers worldwide. The company operates one of the largest e-commerce marketplaces, generating revenue from listing fees, advertising, revenue-sharing arrangements, and managed payments. In 2023, eBay's gross merchandise volume (GMV) was $73 billion, making it a top 10 global e-commerce company.

Performance Overview

eBay Inc reported revenue of $2.6 billion for Q2 2024, up 1% on an as-reported basis and 2% on an FX-neutral basis. The company's GMV was $18.4 billion, also up 1% on both an as-reported and FX-neutral basis. GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.45, while non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.18. The company achieved a GAAP operating margin of 21.3% and a non-GAAP operating margin of 27.9%.

Financial Achievements

eBay Inc's financial achievements for Q2 2024 include:

Revenue of $2.6 billion, surpassing the analyst estimate of $2.53 billion.

GAAP net income from continuing operations of $226 million, or $0.45 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations of $602 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, exceeding the analyst estimate of $1.11 per share.

Generated $367 million of operating cash flow and $278 million of free cash flow.

Returned $1.1 billion to stockholders, including $1.0 billion of share repurchases and $135 million paid in cash dividends.

Income Statement Highlights

Second Quarter 2024 2023 Change Net revenues $2,572 million $2,540 million 1% GAAP Net income $226 million $172 million 31% GAAP EPS $0.45 $0.32 39% Non-GAAP Net income $602 million $555 million 8% Non-GAAP EPS $1.18 $1.03 15%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, eBay Inc had cash and cash equivalents totaling $1.96 billion, with short-term investments of $3.20 billion. The company generated $367 million of operating cash flow and $278 million of free cash flow during the quarter. eBay Inc repurchased $1.0 billion of its common stock and paid $135 million in cash dividends.

Business Highlights

eBay Inc made several strategic moves in Q2 2024, including:

Acquisition of Goldin from Collectors and a commercial agreement for streamlined grading, storage, and selling experiences.

Enabled Venmo as an additional payment method, enhancing flexibility for U.S. buyers.

Expanded the eBay Refurbished program to include refurbished golf clubs.

Launched sustainability collaboration with Seagate for factory recertified hard drives.

Introduced AI-powered features like Shop the look and background enhancement tools for fashion buyers and sellers.

Analysis

eBay Inc's Q2 2024 results demonstrate the company's ability to achieve sustainable, long-term growth despite challenges in discretionary demand. The company's strategic initiatives and new AI capabilities have driven innovation and improved the customer experience. The positive year-over-year GMV growth and strong financial metrics indicate eBay Inc's resilience and potential for continued success in the competitive e-commerce market.

For more detailed insights, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from eBay Inc for further details.