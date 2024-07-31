eBay Inc. Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.45 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $2.6 Billion

eBay Inc (EBAY) Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

18 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $2.6 billion, up 1% year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $2.53 billion.
  • Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV): $18.4 billion, up 1% year-over-year on an as-reported and FX-neutral basis.
  • GAAP Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.45, reflecting a 41% increase from the previous year's $0.32.
  • Net Income: $226 million, up 31% from $172 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: Generated $278 million in free cash flow during the quarter.
  • Shareholder Returns: Returned $1.1 billion to stockholders, including $1.0 billion in share repurchases and $135 million in cash dividends.
  • Operating Margin: GAAP operating margin increased to 21.3%, compared to 20.4% in the same period last year.
On July 31, 2024, eBay Inc (EBAY, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. eBay Inc, a global commerce leader, connects millions of buyers and sellers worldwide. The company operates one of the largest e-commerce marketplaces, generating revenue from listing fees, advertising, revenue-sharing arrangements, and managed payments. In 2023, eBay's gross merchandise volume (GMV) was $73 billion, making it a top 10 global e-commerce company.

Performance Overview

eBay Inc reported revenue of $2.6 billion for Q2 2024, up 1% on an as-reported basis and 2% on an FX-neutral basis. The company's GMV was $18.4 billion, also up 1% on both an as-reported and FX-neutral basis. GAAP earnings per diluted share were $0.45, while non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.18. The company achieved a GAAP operating margin of 21.3% and a non-GAAP operating margin of 27.9%.

Financial Achievements

eBay Inc's financial achievements for Q2 2024 include:

  • Revenue of $2.6 billion, surpassing the analyst estimate of $2.53 billion.
  • GAAP net income from continuing operations of $226 million, or $0.45 per diluted share.
  • Non-GAAP net income from continuing operations of $602 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, exceeding the analyst estimate of $1.11 per share.
  • Generated $367 million of operating cash flow and $278 million of free cash flow.
  • Returned $1.1 billion to stockholders, including $1.0 billion of share repurchases and $135 million paid in cash dividends.

Income Statement Highlights

Second Quarter 2024 2023 Change
Net revenues $2,572 million $2,540 million 1%
GAAP Net income $226 million $172 million 31%
GAAP EPS $0.45 $0.32 39%
Non-GAAP Net income $602 million $555 million 8%
Non-GAAP EPS $1.18 $1.03 15%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, eBay Inc had cash and cash equivalents totaling $1.96 billion, with short-term investments of $3.20 billion. The company generated $367 million of operating cash flow and $278 million of free cash flow during the quarter. eBay Inc repurchased $1.0 billion of its common stock and paid $135 million in cash dividends.

Business Highlights

eBay Inc made several strategic moves in Q2 2024, including:

  • Acquisition of Goldin from Collectors and a commercial agreement for streamlined grading, storage, and selling experiences.
  • Enabled Venmo as an additional payment method, enhancing flexibility for U.S. buyers.
  • Expanded the eBay Refurbished program to include refurbished golf clubs.
  • Launched sustainability collaboration with Seagate for factory recertified hard drives.
  • Introduced AI-powered features like Shop the look and background enhancement tools for fashion buyers and sellers.

Analysis

eBay Inc's Q2 2024 results demonstrate the company's ability to achieve sustainable, long-term growth despite challenges in discretionary demand. The company's strategic initiatives and new AI capabilities have driven innovation and improved the customer experience. The positive year-over-year GMV growth and strong financial metrics indicate eBay Inc's resilience and potential for continued success in the competitive e-commerce market.

For more detailed insights, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from eBay Inc for further details.

