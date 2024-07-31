Lam Research Corp (LRCX) Q2 Earnings: GAAP EPS of $7.78 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $3.87 Billion

Strong Performance Driven by Customer Support Business Group

18 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $3.87 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $3.82 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $7.78, reflecting a 6% increase from the previous quarter's $7.34.
  • Gross Margin: 47.5%, consistent with the previous quarter.
  • Operating Income: 29.1% of revenue, up from 27.9% in the previous quarter.
  • Net Income: $1.02 billion, an increase from $966 million in the previous quarter.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: Increased to $5.9 billion from $5.7 billion at the end of the previous quarter.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Lam Research Corp (LRCX, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Lam Research, a leading semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturer, reported robust financial results, surpassing analyst estimates for both earnings per share (EPS) and revenue.

Company Overview

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers globally, specializing in deposition and etch market segments. The company holds the top market share in etch and the second share in deposition, with significant exposure to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. Its top customers include industry giants such as TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

Quarterly Financial Highlights

For the June 2024 quarter, Lam Research reported:

  • Revenue of $3.87 billion, surpassing the estimated $3.82 billion.
  • U.S. GAAP gross margin of 47.5% and non-GAAP gross margin of 48.5%.
  • U.S. GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue at 29.1% and non-GAAP operating income at 30.7%.
  • U.S. GAAP diluted EPS of $7.78, exceeding the estimated $7.42.
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $8.14.

1818748880603475968.png

Performance Analysis

Lam Research's revenue for the June 2024 quarter was $3.87 billion, a 2.1% increase from the previous quarter's $3.79 billion. The company's gross margin remained steady at 47.5%, while operating income as a percentage of revenue improved to 29.1% from 27.9% in the March 2024 quarter. This performance highlights Lam's ability to maintain profitability despite market fluctuations.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric June 2024 March 2024 Change Q/Q
Revenue $3,871,507 $3,793,558 +2.1%
Gross Margin (GAAP) 47.5% 47.5% +0 bps
Operating Income (GAAP) 29.1% 27.9% +120 bps
Diluted EPS (GAAP) $7.78 $7.34 +6.0%
Gross Margin (Non-GAAP) 48.5% 48.7% -20 bps
Operating Income (Non-GAAP) 30.7% 30.3% +40 bps
Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) $8.14 $7.79 +4.5%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Lam Research's cash and cash equivalents increased to $5.9 billion at the end of the June 2024 quarter, up from $5.7 billion in the previous quarter. The company generated $862.4 million in cash from operating activities, which was partially offset by $373.6 million in share repurchases, $261.5 million in dividends, and $100.7 million in capital expenditures.

Geographic Revenue Distribution

The geographic distribution of revenue for the June 2024 quarter was as follows:

Region Revenue
China 39%
Korea 18%
Taiwan 15%
United States 10%
Southeast Asia 8%
Japan 7%
Europe 3%

Commentary and Outlook

"Lam's June quarter results came in above the midpoint of our guidance, driven by continued solid execution and growth in our customer support business group," said Tim Archer, Lam Research's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are making strategic investments in R&D and our operations to position Lam to outperform in what we believe will be a multi-year period of strong wafer fab equipment spending."

For the upcoming quarter ending September 29, 2024, Lam Research provided the following guidance:

  • Revenue: $4.05 billion +/- $300 million
  • Gross margin (GAAP): 46.9% +/- 1%
  • Operating income (GAAP): 29.4% +/- 1%
  • Net income per diluted share (GAAP): $7.97

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Lam Research Corp for further details.

