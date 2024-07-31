Regional Management Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.86 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $143 Million

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Expectations Amidst Strategic Growth

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Income: $8.4 million, with diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86, up 37% from $0.63 in the prior-year period.
  • Revenue: $143.0 million, an increase of 7.1% year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $138.64 million.
  • Net Finance Receivables: $1.8 billion as of June 30, 2024, up 5.0% from the prior-year period.
  • Provision for Credit Losses: $53.8 million, a 2.4% increase from the prior-year period, with an annualized net credit loss rate of 12.7%, improving by 40 basis points year-over-year.
  • Operating Expense Ratio: 13.8%, reflecting continued expense discipline despite a 5.7% increase in general and administrative expenses year-over-year.
  • 30+ Day Contractual Delinquency Rate: 6.9% as of June 30, 2024, a 20 basis point improvement sequentially.
  • Dividend Declaration: $0.30 per common share for the third quarter of 2024, payable on September 12, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Regional Management Corp (RM, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust performance that exceeded analyst estimates. The diversified consumer finance company reported a net income of $8.4 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86, surpassing the estimated EPS of $0.68. Additionally, the company achieved a total revenue of $143 million, outpacing the estimated revenue of $138.64 million.

1818749035406848000.png

Company Overview

Regional Management Corp is a diversified consumer finance company that provides installment loan products to customers with limited access to consumer credit from traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans, as well as optional payment and collateral protection insurance. Its principal source of revenue is interest and fee income on outstanding loans.

Performance Highlights

Regional Management Corp reported a 37% increase in diluted EPS from $0.63 in the prior-year period to $0.86. The company also saw a 7% year-over-year growth in customer accounts, originations, and revenue, driven by a 5% increase in ending net receivables and an 80 basis point increase in total revenue yield. The 30+ day contractual delinquency rate stood at 6.9% as of June 30, 2024.

“We are very pleased with our quarterly and year-to-date results,” said Robert W. Beck, President and Chief Executive Officer of Regional Management Corp. “We delivered $8.4 million of net income in the second quarter, or $0.86 of diluted EPS. We grew our portfolio by $29 million sequentially to $1.8 billion in the quarter, up 5.0% from the prior year.”

Financial Achievements

The company's total revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was $143 million, a 7.1% increase from the prior-year period. This growth was primarily due to a $9.8 million increase in interest and fee income related to higher average net finance receivables and a 110 basis point increase in interest and fee yield. The provision for credit losses was $53.8 million, a 2.4% increase from the prior-year period, reflecting higher net credit losses from higher average net receivables.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change
Net Income $8.4 million $6.0 million 40.2%
Diluted EPS $0.86 $0.63 36.5%
Total Revenue $143 million $133.5 million 7.1%
Net Finance Receivables $1.8 billion $1.7 billion 5.0%

Analysis and Outlook

Regional Management Corp's strong performance in Q2 2024 highlights its effective growth strategy and disciplined expense management. The company's ability to increase its interest and fee yield, coupled with a stable delinquency rate, underscores its robust credit performance. The growth in the small loan portfolio and higher-margin products has contributed significantly to the company's revenue and profitability.

Looking ahead, Regional Management Corp plans to continue its strategic initiatives, including the opening of ten new branch locations and the expansion of its higher-margin and auto-secured loan portfolios. These efforts are expected to drive further growth and enhance shareholder value.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Regional Management Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.