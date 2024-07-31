Etsy Inc (ETSY) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $647.8M, EPS Misses at $0.41

Performance Highlights and Financial Metrics

17 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $647.8 million, up 3.0% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $629.57 million.
  • Net Income: $53.0 million, down 14.4% year-over-year, reflecting a $7.2 million retroactive non-income tax expense.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.41, below analyst estimates of $0.44.
  • Gross Profit: $463.7 million, up 5.3% year-over-year, indicating improved profitability.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $179.4 million, with a margin of 27.7%, up from 26.4% in the prior year, showcasing strong operational efficiency.
  • Active Buyers: Increased 1.0% year-over-year to 91.5 million, with significant growth in international active buyers.
  • Stock Repurchase: Repurchased approximately $150 million, or 2.4 million shares, under the stock repurchase program.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Etsy Inc (ETSY, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Etsy, a leading e-commerce marketplace operator in the US and UK, connects buyers and sellers of vintage and craft goods. The company reported consolidated gross merchandise volume (GMS) of $13.2 billion in 2023 and continues to be a significant player in the online retail space.

1818749179963535360.png

Q2 2024 Financial Performance

Etsy Inc (ETSY, Financial) reported consolidated revenue of $647.8 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $629.57 million. However, the company's earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.41, missing the analyst estimate of $0.44. Despite the mixed results, the company showed resilience in a challenging market environment.

Key Metrics and Achievements

Consolidated GMS for the quarter was $2.9 billion, a 2.1% year-over-year decline. The Etsy marketplace GMS was $2.5 billion, down 3.2% year-over-year. Notably, gifting GMS increased by 4.1% year-over-year, representing approximately 27% of total GMS.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Revenue $647.8 million $628.9 million 3.0%
Net Income $53.0 million $61.9 million -14.4%
Adjusted EBITDA $179.4 million $166.2 million 7.9%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 27.7% 26.4% 130 bps

Challenges and Strategic Initiatives

Etsy Inc (ETSY, Financial) faced a challenging environment for its type of goods, but the company is focused on reigniting marketplace growth and gaining market share. CEO Josh Silverman stated,

Gifting is proving to be a winning theme - driving growth as a key source of differentiation for Etsy."
The company is investing in strategic growth areas, including gifting, quality initiatives, and a new loyalty program.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

Consolidated net income for Q2 2024 was $53.0 million, down from $61.9 million in Q2 2023. The net income margin was 8.2%, and diluted EPS was $0.41. The company ended the quarter with $1.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents and short- and long-term investments. Etsy repurchased approximately $150 million worth of its common stock during the quarter.

Cash Flow and Operational Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2024 was $179.4 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 27.7%. The company reported a 5.9% increase in active sellers to 8.8 million and a 0.4% increase in active buyers to 96.6 million. The retention rate of habitual buyers showed slight improvement year-over-year.

Conclusion and Analysis

Etsy Inc (ETSY, Financial) demonstrated strong revenue growth and maintained profitability despite a challenging market environment. The company's focus on strategic initiatives like gifting and quality improvements is expected to drive future growth. However, the decline in GMS and net income highlights the challenges the company faces in sustaining its growth momentum.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Etsy Inc for further details.

