On July 31, 2024, Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust performance that exceeded analyst expectations. Founded in 2002, Tenable is a cybersecurity company known for its Nessus software and has expanded its portfolio to include a range of exposure management solutions.

Performance Overview

Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB, Financial) reported revenue of $221.2 million for Q2 2024, a 13% increase year-over-year, surpassing the analyst estimate of $218.51 million. The company also reported a GAAP operating margin of -4% and a non-GAAP operating margin of 19%. Despite a GAAP net loss of $14.6 million, the non-GAAP net income was $38.2 million, reflecting a significant improvement from the previous year.

Key Financial Achievements

The company's calculated current billings reached $221.1 million, marking a 10% year-over-year increase. Net cash provided by operating activities was $31.4 million, and unlevered free cash flow stood at $36.5 million. These metrics are crucial for Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB, Financial) as they indicate strong liquidity and operational efficiency, essential for sustaining growth in the competitive cybersecurity industry.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Revenue $221.2 million $195.0 million GAAP Net Loss $14.6 million $16.0 million Non-GAAP Net Income $38.2 million $26.3 million Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $0.31 $0.22

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB, Financial) reported cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments totaling $487.0 million, up from $474.0 million at the end of 2023. The company also repurchased 0.6 million shares of its common stock for $25.0 million, reflecting confidence in its financial stability and future prospects.

Commentary and Analysis

We delivered better-than-expected revenue, operating income and unlevered cash flow in Q2," said Amit Yoran, Chairman and CEO of Tenable. "Despite lower-than-expected CCB, we saw tremendous momentum in our newer products, specifically Tenable Cloud Security and Tenable One. As we have expanded our offerings, Tenable has become a trusted source of truth for understanding and managing exposure and risk."

Challenges and Outlook

While Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB, Financial) has shown strong financial performance, the company faces challenges such as lower-than-expected calculated current billings (CCB). However, the momentum in newer products like Tenable Cloud Security and Tenable One indicates potential for future growth. For Q3 2024, the company expects revenue between $222.0 million and $224.0 million and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.28 and $0.30.

For the full year ending December 31, 2024, Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB, Financial) projects revenue in the range of $889.0 million to $895.0 million, slightly below the annual estimate of $904.90 million. However, the company anticipates non-GAAP net income between $143.0 million and $147.0 million, with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share ranging from $1.16 to $1.19.

Overall, Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB, Financial) has demonstrated resilience and growth, positioning itself as a key player in the cybersecurity industry. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching the company's ability to sustain this momentum and navigate the challenges ahead.

