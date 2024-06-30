Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.07 Misses Estimate, Revenue of $255.0 Million Slightly Below Expectations

Net Revenues Increase by 8%, Comparable-Store Sales Rise 2.4%

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Revenues: Increased 8% year-over-year to $255.0 million, slightly below the analyst estimate of $255.33 million.
  • Comparable-Store Sales: Increased 2.4% during the quarter, reflecting steady growth in customer engagement.
  • Net Income: Reported at $22.1 million, with GAAP EPS of $0.07, falling short of the analyst estimate of $0.08.
  • Unlimited Wash Club Memberships: Grew by 3% year-over-year, adding approximately 15,000 net new members, totaling around 2.1 million members.
  • Store Expansion: Opened nine new greenfield locations, bringing the total number of car wash locations to 491, a 9% increase from the previous year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Increased 20% to $88.7 million, showcasing effective expense management and operational optimization.
Article's Main Image

On July 31, 2024, Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Mister Car Wash Inc is a leading car wash brand offering express exterior and interior cleaning services, with revenue streams from its Unlimited Wash Club (UWC) program and car wash services.

1818749779216330752.png

Performance Overview

Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW, Financial) reported net revenues of $255.0 million for Q2 2024, an 8% increase from $236.9 million in Q2 2023, aligning closely with the analyst estimate of $255.33 million. However, the company's net income per diluted share was $0.07, falling short of the estimated $0.08. The company’s comparable-store sales increased by 2.4% during the quarter, reflecting steady growth in customer engagement.

Key Financial Achievements

The company achieved several notable financial milestones:

  • Net revenues increased by 8% to $255.0 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA rose by 20% to $88.7 million, up from $73.9 million in Q2 2023.
  • UWC memberships grew by 3% year-over-year, with approximately 2.1 million members as of June 30, 2024.
  • Opened nine new greenfield locations, bringing the total number of car wash locations to 491.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Revenues $255.0 million $236.9 million
Net Income $22.1 million $27.1 million
Adjusted EBITDA $88.7 million $73.9 million
Net Income per Diluted Share $0.07 $0.08

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW, Financial) reported cash and cash equivalents of $3.6 million, down from $19 million as of December 31, 2023. The company had $8.0 million in borrowings under its Revolving Commitment. Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $118.9 million for the first six months of 2024, compared to $117.1 million in the same period of 2023.

Challenges and Outlook

Despite the positive revenue growth, Mister Car Wash Inc (MCW, Financial) faces challenges such as increased operating costs and a decline in net income. The company’s net income decreased to $22.1 million from $27.1 million in Q2 2023, indicating pressure on profitability. Additionally, the company’s cash position has weakened, which may impact its ability to invest in future growth.

However, the company remains optimistic about its future, reiterating its fiscal 2024 outlook with expected net revenues between $988 million and $1,016 million and adjusted net income per diluted share between $0.30 and $0.34.

“We delivered record revenue and adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter. Our subscription business continued to prove its resilience, and the strength of our new Titanium offering drove a healthy increase in revenue per member,” said John Lai, Chairman and CEO of Mister Car Wash.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Mister Car Wash Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.